Dave Chappelle attacked onstage during performance in Los Angeles

Dave Chappelle endured a frightening moment at a performance in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when a man jumped on stage and tried to tackle him before being restrained by security.

Chappelle did not suffer any injuries, but the Los Angeles Police Department said the male suspect was armed with a weapon called a replica gun that ejects a knife blade when discharged properly.

In video footage shared on social media, a man is seen running toward the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and attempting to knock down Chappelle during the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was in attendance at the show and jumped onstage and rushed Chappelle when Chappelle was about to exit the stage, police said. The man was later taken to the hospital for injuries after security pulled him off Chappelle and subdued him, police said.

One attendee told NBC News that Chappelle returned to the stage and later joked about the incident.

The incident came just weeks after another headlining comedian, Chris Rock, was slapped onstage by Will Smith in a stunning incident at the Oscars.

In a Hollywood twist, Rock was in attendance at Chappelle's show on Tuesday night. Video shared on social media shows him joining Chappelle onstage after the attack and joking, "Was that Will Smith?"

Police had no immediate details about a possible motive for the attack. Chappelle has been criticized in recent months for his jokes about the transgender community in last year's Netflix comedy special "The Closer."

Officials with the Hollywood Bowl said they could not comment due to an ongoing investigation of the incident.