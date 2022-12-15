Dave Chappelle's accused onstage attacker sentenced after comedy show incident

After allegedly attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at a live comedy show in May, Isaiah Lee has been sentenced to jail time over the incident.

The 24-year-old pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing in a restricted area at the Hollywood Bowl during May's Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles. Lee allegedly rushed the stage and tackled the comedian during the set, with Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx reportedly assisting Chappelle in fighting him off.

Lee will serve 270 days in county jail and the weapon will be destroyed, a representative from the Los Angeles City Attorney's office has confirmed to EW.

He had a knife blade concealed inside a replica handgun when he rushed the stage, according to a photo released by the police, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Lee, who was 23 when the incident occurred, was later charged with battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and other charges relating to interference of the live performance. He still faces one attempted murder charge from an unrelated incident in which he allegedly stabbed a person he was living with in late 2021.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration," a spokesperson told EW in a statement in May. "After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles."

Chappelle, 49, sparked outrage and a Netflix employee walkout in protest of comments he made in his 2021 special The Closer, which included offensive remarks about the trans community. He was later condemned by the Anti-Defamation League for his November SNL monologue.

"I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community," Chappelle said on the show. "And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

