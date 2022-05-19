Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker charged with attempted murder in unrelated stabbing

The man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle during a stand-up comedy special at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month has now been charged with attempted murder stemming from an unrelated stabbing incident.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that his office had filed an attempted murder charge against Isaiah Lee, 23, for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing apartment during a fight in December. Gascón credited the attention surrounding the Chappelle attack with identifying Lee in the other case.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," the D.A. said in a statement. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney's Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

Lee has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Isaiah Lee

Shutterstock Isaiah Lee

Gascón's office had previously determined that Lee's alleged attack on Chappelle did not constitute a felony, and referred his case to the L.A. City Attorney for misdemeanor filing consideration. City Attorney Mike Feuer then announced that Lee had been charged with "battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault," and "charges relating to interfering with a performance."

According to reports, the Hollywood Bowl incident occurred while Chappelle was, ironically, finishing a routine about comedians worrying about personal safety after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. Rock was in attendance at the Hollywood Bowl show, as was Jamie Foxx, who helped fight off the attacker.

Lee was allegedly in possession of a replica handgun that contained a real knife blade inside when he ran on stage during Chappelle's performance. Chappelle didn't appear to be harmed, though the Associated Press reported that the assailant was taken away in an ambulance for treatment of an unknown injury.

