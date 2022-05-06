  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dave Chappelle's attacker, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts for Tuesday's incident.

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dave Chappelle
    Dave Chappelle
    American comedian
  • Isaiah Lee
    Caymanian footballer, forward

Isaiah Lee, the man accused of running on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl and tackling Dave Chappelle at the “Netflix Is A Joke Festival” has been charged with four misdemeanors.

While the incident was a criminal offense, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said the act did not rise to the level of felony charges.

Police arrested the 23-year-old Lee after he attacked the 48-year-old comedian during his set and then ran behind a screen on stage. Police report that Lee was carrying a fake handgun with a knife blade but cannot yet confirm that he brandished it.

After the attack, Chappelle, who was not hurt, went on with the show. The evening’s line-up also included Jamie Foxx, who had run on stage following the attack to help security detain Lee.

Lee has been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other charges. If found guilty, he could face up to a year and a half in prison.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the attack.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories