Dave Chappelle's attacker, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts for Tuesday's incident.

Isaiah Lee, the man accused of running on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl and tackling Dave Chappelle at the “Netflix Is A Joke Festival” has been charged with four misdemeanors.

While the incident was a criminal offense, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said the act did not rise to the level of felony charges.

Police arrested the 23-year-old Lee after he attacked the 48-year-old comedian during his set and then ran behind a screen on stage. Police report that Lee was carrying a fake handgun with a knife blade but cannot yet confirm that he brandished it.

After the attack, Chappelle, who was not hurt, went on with the show. The evening’s line-up also included Jamie Foxx, who had run on stage following the attack to help security detain Lee.

Lee has been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other charges. If found guilty, he could face up to a year and a half in prison.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the attack.