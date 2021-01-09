Dave Creek, an animator of 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Central Park,' has died after a skydiving accident

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

"

bob&#39;s burgers
Creek was an animator on "Bob's Burgers" and "Central Park." FOX

  • Dave Creek, an animator on "Bob's Burgers," died Thursday in a skydiving accident.

  • Creek was the lead character designer on "Bob's" and also worked on the popular "Central Park" animated series.

  • The 42-year-old graduated the California Institute of the Arts and had worked as an adjunct professor there since 2015.

Dave Creek, a 42-year-old animator for several popular cartoons, died Thursday following a skydiving accident, Rolling Stone and other media reported.

Creek was lead character designer of the Fox series, "Bob's Burgers." He also worked on "Central Park," "Brickleberry," "Happiness Is a Warm Blanket," and "Charlie Brown," the magazine reported.

Loren Bouchard - "Bob's Burgers" series creator and co-creator of "Central Park" was among those who wrote tributes to Creek this week. 

Wendy Molyneux, a writer on Bob's Burgers, wrote that Creek was beloved.

"If you love Bob's Burgers, you loved Dave Creek," she wrote. "He was an adventurous, funny, outgoing, amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met." 

 

Creek graduated from the California Institute of the Arts. He's been working as an adjunct professor at the school's character animation department since 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.

"Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek," Simon Chong, a director on Bob's Burgers wrote. "A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob's at some point."

