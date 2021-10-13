Dave Grohl on Kurt Cobain, the Birth of Foo Fighters, and Gratitude
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dave Grohl talks with Kelefa Sanneh about a chance encounter with a hitchhiker that led to the creation of Foo Fighters.
Dave Grohl talks with Kelefa Sanneh about a chance encounter with a hitchhiker that led to the creation of Foo Fighters.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tom Cruise on American soil, he’s been busy filming Mission: Impossible 7 overseas for several years. So when we saw him at the baseball game, up close and personal, in San Francisco on Saturday, he was almost unrecognizable to many fans. His face looked different? Former ESPN reporter […]
After fans called out Tim McGraw for forgetting the lyrics to one of his hits, he took matters into his own hands and had a heated exchange with audience members at his live concert.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
The 17-year-old aspiring model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slate of snapshots of herself.
Rule 91 is real
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
Miley Cyrus, 28, showed off her super sculpted legs onstage at a concert in Austin, Texas. Ashtanga yoga and Pilates helps her stay fit and performance-ready.
Crowds again broke out in a "F*** Joe Biden" chant over the weekend.
Queen Elizabeth is 95 years old, but she’s always been seen as a tower of strength in the monarchy, so Tuesday’s sighting of her walking with a cane at Westminster Abbey has many royal watchers concerned. To put it all in perspective, the last time she was seen with a walking aid was 2003 and […]
Safe to say that Mason Disick stole the show (or better yet, movie) at Kylie Jenner’s spooky-themed dinner party at her home. See his cute Freddy Krueger costume for the evening.
The action star has done “a small amount of research and analysis" to see "what it could look like in the future." What did he find? “Indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."
Here's what their relationship is like today.
It’s been just over a year since Halle Berry and her partner Van Hunt went public with their relationship, and in that time the Grammy-winning musician has gotten close with the actress and her family — including her two kids Nahla Ariela Aubrey, 13, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 8. In fact, Berry recently recruited her […]
The proud dog mom shared a series of sweet snapshots on Instagram Monday to mark one year since bringing Lord Chesterfield home
The duo filmed 'And Just Like That...' in the city of love.
You may want to ease up on the googly eyes, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The judges aren't feeling the love!
Kylie Jenner dropped a bunch of pics of herself fully naked and covered in blood to promote her new Halloween collection.
Kim Kardashian got dragged off stage during SNL and the video is hilarious—watch here.
The 30-year-old singer gave fans a lesson in lighting.