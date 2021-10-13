Dave Grohl on Kurt Cobain, the Birth of Foo Fighters, and Gratitude

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dave Grohl talks with Kelefa Sanneh about a chance encounter with a hitchhiker that led to the creation of Foo Fighters.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories