Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in El Paso this Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dave’s Hot Chicken has finally made it to El Paso, and will be having a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 9.

Photo: Dave’s Hot Chicken

The popular franchise will be located on 12261 Eastlake Blvd., Suite E509, El Paso, TX., 79928.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. through 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, click here: Dave’s Hot Chicken or follow them on Instagram: @daveshotchicken.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.