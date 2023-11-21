Dave LewAllen brings warmth to a wet forecast

TechCrunch

According to an October forecast from Insider Intelligence, X ad's business was on track for a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending, from 2022 to 2023. With the additional advertiser pull-outs, that decline may be even more significant, analysts now believe. X is facing a potential loss of sizable ad spend, as a number of advertisers have paused or stopped their ad campaigns on X after owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform.