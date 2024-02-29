Dave Myers - updates: Si King leads tributes as Hairy Bikers stars dies aged 66

TV chef Dave Myers, one-half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, according to a statement from his co-star Si King on social media.

He found fame alongside King, his friend of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type.

The statement from King said: “Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Stars from across the worlds of TV and food have also paid tribute to Myers, with Paul Hollywood sharing he was “gutted” by the news, while Myers’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer called him “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

Dave Myer’s death

Si King’s full emotional tribute

Paul Hollywood is ‘gutted’ to hear of his friend’s death

In pictures- Remembering Dave Myers

Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Karen Hauer shares tribute

11:20 , Ellie Muir

Dave Myers’s Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Karen Hauer replied to the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram post announcing Myers‘s death, commenting: “Heartbroken” with a broken heart emoji.

Myers and Hauer on ‘Strictly’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

More of Myer’s top moments

11:05 , Lydia Patrick

Being trapped in a bank

On an episode of BBC comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?, Myers revealed that he was trapped in a merchant bank while a security guard at the age of 22.

He said he ended up shut in there from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day evening in 1980 because there was no relief and he was not given the keys for the bank.

Collapsed pudding

While appearing on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Myers and King struggled to get a fruit pudding out of dish.

And despite Myers slamming the bowl down on the table a few times and King stepping in to help, the pudding came out collapsed.

He joked: “Generally it just relaxes, a bit like when my wife takes her Spanx off.”

While laughing on air, they tried to save the pudding by putting some berries and herbs on for decoration.

Undated handout photo issued by Comic Relief of the Hairy Bikers Simon King (left) (PA)

Dave Myer’s best moments on the small screen

11:03 , Lydia Patrick

Singing Bat Out Of Hell for Children In Need

In 2010, Myers and King did a rendition of the Meat Loaf track for charity.

Both alternating between dressing in black and white suits and dirty white aprons they performed Bat Out Of Hell in a cafe, to raise money for Children In Need.

Riding into TV studios

Known for their motorbikes, the pair would often grace the sets of TV studios by riding in.

In 2016, they surprised the then This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with bikes in the studio hallway before leaving their helmets and jackets littered around the ITV daytime programme’s sofa.

Dragging Karen Hauer on the ground during Strictly Come Dancing

While competing on the BBC dance show in 2013, Myers did a cha cha routine to Maroon 5 song Moves Like Jagger.

Doing exaggerated moves in a flamboyant silver shirt, he took professional Karen Hauer by the leg and pulled her along the dancefloor.

His energetic dances were memorable for their exuberance and then-judge Bruno Tonioli praised him for being “entertaining” but he ended up being booted off while doing a tango to I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers half way through the series.

Dave Myers has died aged 66 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

TV chef honours late Dave Myers

10:57 , Lydia Patrick

TV chef Andi Oliver said her “heart goes out” to Dave Myers’ family and his co-star Si King following the news of his death.

Commenting on the announcement post on the Hairy Bikers Instagram, the Great British Menu host wrote: “Oh Si!! I’m so so sad to hear this sad news x

“My heart goes out to you all xx”

The official BBC Food account also hailed Myers as a “wonderful man and a very talented chef”.

Dave Myer’s university pay respect to TV chef

10:52 , Lydia Patrick

The University of Central Lancashire where Dave Myers studied in the 70s paid tribute.

The statement read: 2We’re very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away. Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!”

We're very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away.



Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!



Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/PNg0bzZcJu — The University of Central Lancashire - UCLan (@UCLan) February 29, 2024

The Hairy Bikers’ publishers Orion Books remembered Dave Myers as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

10:50 , Lydia Patrick

A statement said: “We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.

“There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was.

“This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”

We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel. There was never… pic.twitter.com/MgJCJ1dppT — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) February 29, 2024

In pictures- Remembering Dave Myers

10:47 , Lydia Patrick

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas. TV (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

Undated BBC handout photo of Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

BBC chief content officer remembers much-loved figure

10:43 , Lydia Patrick

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said after the death of Hairy Biker Dave Myers was announced: “Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news.

“Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions.

“The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend.

“More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

Gok Wan pays tribute

10:37 , Lydia Patrick

TV presenter and stylist Gok Wan also described it as a “terrible and heartbreaking loss” on the post.

“Sending all my love to Dave’s family and friends. RIP Dave”, he added.

Paul Hollywood is ‘gutted’ to hear of his friend’s death

10:36 , Lydia Patrick

TV chef Paul Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers had died aged 66.

Commenting on the announcement post shared by Myers’ co-star Si King on Instagram, the Great British Bake Off judge said: “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

Paul Hollywood pays tribute ((Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File))

Great British Bake Off winner pays tribute

10:33 , Lydia Patrick

The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown described Dave Myers’ death as “heartbreaking” news.

Sharing the Hairy Bikers’ post on X, Brown wrote: “Such heartbreaking news. So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and Dave’s friends and family”.

Great British Bake Off winner and local pub owner Candice Brown (Simon Jacobs/PinPep)

Watch - Hairy Bikers' Dave Myers beams 'it's good to be alive' in final series before death

10:32 , Lydia Patrick

A look back at Dave Myer’s career

10:29 , Lydia Patrick

Myeres started his working life as a make-up artist and first met King in 1995 while working on a TV drama called The Gambling Man.

Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

He reached new fans in 2013 when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Karen Hauer and reaching week seven of the BBC competition.

Subsequent shows included The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers: Best of British.

They have published more than 25 cookery books.

The pair documented their weight loss in Hairy Dieters: How To Love Food And Lose Weight, when they embarked on a campaign to lose two-and-a-half stone in three months, and comfortably passed their targets.

In January 2014, they launched The Hairy Bikers Diet Club, which includes recipes and tips to help people to live a healthier life, while not starving themselves.

Myers and King are currently on TV in the BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which started earlier this month.

File photo dated 03/09/13 of Deborah Meaden and Dave Myers arriving for the Strictly Come Dancing Photocall at Elstree Studios, London. (Ian West/PA Wire)

Si King’s full emotional tribute

10:27 , Lydia Patrick

Dave Myer’s best friend and cooking co-star shared a touching tribute.

The statement from King said: ” I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

The statement continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

“It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

“I am sure I will see you all soon.”

Dave Myers and Si King ((BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast))