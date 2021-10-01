Dave Portnoy defends Joe Rogan from Howard Stern's 'hypocritical' remarks

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, defended Joe Rogan after shock-jock Howard Stern scolded the host of The Joe Rogan Experience for his stance on coronavirus vaccines.

Rogan, who contracted the coronavirus in September, is one of "the s***heads in our country who won't get vaccinations," Stern said.

"We have no time for idiots in this country anymore," Stern said. "We don't want you. We want you to all either go to the hospital and stay home, die there with your COVID. Don't take the cure, but don't clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don't bother with science — it's too late. Go f*** yourself. We just don't have time for you."

Stern, who previously told those who don't want to get the vaccine to "f*** their freedom," is hypocritical in attacking Rogan, Portnoy said Tuesday on The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co.

"He seems like somebody who slung it and would do anything, and he's quick now to, like, wag his finger at you," he said. "He almost seems like he'd be wagging his finger at a younger self, if that makes any sense."

Rogan's influence is at the height of its power, while Stern's is "nowhere near," Portnoy added, alluding that the former is more influential than the latter.

"Rogan is almost the new Stern, in a weird way," he said.

