Dave Portnoy is suddenly single, and was just randomly linked to this reality star

Dave Portnoy is apparently single, but not ready to mingle, at least with a certain reality star.

The controversial Barstool Sports founder, who recently split with Colombian model Silvana Mojica, was just linked to (also single) Raquel Leviss, of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Why? Late last month, they both happened to be in the tiny town of Cary, Illinois (population: roughly 18K) at the same time, and the rumor mill began to churn.

When The New York Post asked Portnoy for a comment about whether he was hooking up with Leviss, who had a scandalous affair with Tom Sandoval while he was living with Ariana Madix, “El Presidente” denied it with a signature insult.

“My official statement,” the Miami resident posted Nov. 24 with a screenshot of the reporter’s request. “I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her.”

The reason for Portnoy’s visit to the random town, which is about 45 minutes north of Chicago: To review Uncle Jerry’s pizza for his One Bite app.

As for why Leviss was coincidentally there as well? Page Six confirms the former beauty queen was hanging with fans at Conscious Cup Coffee, then went to ChiTown for Halloween.

As for Mojica, she appears to be living her best single life, but has yet to delete Portnoy from her socials. The last time the exes were seen together was at the opening of Casadonna restaurant in downtown last month, and the video is still up on her Instagram.