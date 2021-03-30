Dave Ramsey fires employees over premarital sex. One of them is suing.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doha Madani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The company founded by the radio personality Dave Ramsey says it has fired at least nine employees in recent years for having premarital sex. One of those fired workers says in a federal lawsuit that she was fired because she was pregnant.

Caitlin O’Connor filed the lawsuit last year in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee alleging that her firing violated the Family Medical Leave Act and discriminated against her because of her sex. O’Connor was hired in 2016 and worked as an administrative assistant to the information technology department prior to her termination.

In a response this month, the company said that it had fired O'Connor for violating its “righteous living” policy and that her discrimination claim was not supported.

Ramsey Solutions said in a March 8 court filing that it has fired at least eight employees for engaging in premarital sex in the past five years in addition to O’Connor, and most of them were "not pregnant" at the time; five of them were men, the company said.

The company said that it "does not maintain an exhaustive list of conduct that can lead to employee discipline because it is neither practical nor required,” but over time "specific rules have developed" to address employee conduct.

"One is that Defendant does not allow employees to engage in premarital sex,” the company said.

In a motion to dismiss the case, the company said that it is legal for private, for-profit employers to fire employees for any reason so long as it is not discriminatory or retaliatory. The company said O’Connor was aware of this policy because of an email she sent to Armando Lopez, the company’s senior director for human resources.

The email said that O'Connor understood “being unmarried and expecting is frowned upon here,” according to the brief. The company’s attorney said that the email is “nothing more than an acknowledgement of Defendant’s premarital sex ban and admission that she violated it.”

Ramsey Solutions falls under The Lampo Group, LLC, a corporate entity founded by Ramsey in 1992, according to its website. Ramsey is listed as the president of The Lampo Group in a D&B Duns company profile published last month.

The company operates an array of Ramsey’s personal finance products, including his nationally syndicated radio show “The Ramsey Show” and financial coaching services. Ramsey Solutions employs more than 900 “team members,” according to its website.

Recommended Stories

  • NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

    Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance say in lawsuit filed Monday that the state is discriminating against them by failing to provide an X gender option. The lawsuit filed against state and city agencies that run benefit programs seeks the type of nonbinary gender option already allowed on New York birth certificates and promised for driver's licenses. The nonbinary plaintiffs said the “outdated” state computer system maintained by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance compels nonbinary people to either lie under oath or to be denied benefits. Donahue, 30, applied for benefits in July, after the coronavirus pandemic made it hard for the New York City law student to find stable work.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • This radio host held a party at his Mansfield home. He raped a teen there, police say

    Justin Frazell was arrested last week on a sexual assault charge.

  • Time for Americans to Take Back Power from Teachers’ Unions

    Tuesday was supposed to be a big day for a lot of kids in Oakland — they were supposed to be going back to school. Some of them were to be going to school for the first time. Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. A deal between the school district and the teachers’ union had provided for reopening all of Oakland’s elementary schools, but, in spite of the deal, more than half of teachers are declining to return to the classroom, and so most of Oakland’s schools will not reopen as scheduled. Out of 50 pre-K and elementary schools covered by the agreement, only 21 — fewer than half — will reopen. A substantial number of teachers — almost a fifth — have indicated that they do not intend to return to school as required in mid April. While acknowledging the damage this is doing to children — isolation, depression, and other mental-health issues — Oakland School Board Director Shanthi Gonzales pleaded powerlessness, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “I wish more teachers were volunteering.” That is what you get when the school district works for the teachers and not the other way around: schools in which the interests of children and their families take a distant second place to the desires of the public-sector unions that dominate Democratic politics around the country and run the show practically unopposed in California. This isn’t bare-knuckle labor politics — it’s political child abuse. The Centers for Disease Control has said that schools can be safely reopened while maintaining social distancing of as little as three feet. And, as we all know, the pronouncements of the CDC are the gold standard for our progressive friends — right up until they run into the demands of an important Democratic constituency, at which point, they become trash. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten says she’s “not convinced” by the CDC’s advice. Weingarten, a lawyer by education and a union goon by profession, is, to say the least, not very well prepared to critically review the CDC’s public-health findings. We have been through a great deal in the past year, with the schools and other institutions taking extraordinary measures that were generally, even when we disagreed, understandable. But 100 million Americans have now received at least one dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, and the research overwhelmingly finds that elementary-school education is a relatively low-risk proposition — and that every additional unnecessary delay in the return of ordinary education does real and lasting damage to children, especially to those whose families do not have the resources to adequately pick up the slack. A great many people have worked throughout this terrible episode, many at some considerable personal risk, and not only doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers but also grocery clerks, warehouse workers, and taxi drivers. They have kept the country running while unionized teachers in Oakland and elsewhere have turned up their noses at the children they are supposed to be serving and looked instead to their own two-point agenda: (1) not going to work; (2) getting paid. Randi Weingarten exercises more real practical political power than any senator or cabinet secretary, and her power is exercised exclusively in the interest of public-sector workers and the Democratic Party, which they effectively control. Perhaps it is time for Americans to take back some of that power.

  • 2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death

    Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man whom they shocked with stun guns after a police chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD," authorities said. The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

  • Biden's spending plans could mean "a new world," says Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz

    A Nobel Prize-winning economist says he not only endorses President Biden's expected $4 trillion infrastructure spending plan, but expects that it could break the U.S. out of the low-growth, low-inflation environment that has existed for the past 20 years.Why it matters: The combination of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and the expected Build Back Better program, mean the U.S. "may be in a very good position to get back into a more normal economy," Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz told Axios in an exclusive interview.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We've been for the last two decades in an abnormal environment, we've been in a bad equilibrium trap," he said."The inequality means people don’t have demand, a lack of demand means we don’t invest, so we’ve been in a very bad, vicious circle and I'm optimistic that this may break us out into a new period of strong growth, which is more egalitarian."The big picture: U.S. growth has been stuck at around 2% since 2000, averaging 2.1% a year, compared to the country's long-run average of closer to 4%. Economists have argued about whether the growth decline is a result of increasing debt, rising economic inequality, declining investment and other reversible trends or is simply the consequence of an aging population and natural factors.Where it stands: If Biden's infrastructure proposal becomes law, "We’re going to heat up the economy," said Stiglitz, who was awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics."We're going to be investing, spending money on education, child care, a whole variety of expenditures across the spectrum and not just giving money to the very rich but giving money to people who actually spend it."That will create more demand and that should give people more confidence to invest."Don't sleep: That investment should also mean the Fed can pare back its exceptional monetary policy, Stiglitz added, and allow markets to function more normally."Now we're in a new world, and the defining characteristic is that fiscal policy is back." "As we become more secure that we are in the path of recovery, backstops become less important, its easier for them to be phased out, and over time we’ll go back to more normal monetary policy, interest rates will go back to normal."Yes, but: "I caution this by saying that we are in very uncertain territory," the former World Bank chief economist, White House adviser and chairman of the U.N. Commission on Reforms of the International Monetary and Financial System warned."None of us know fully the nature of the scarring of the economy."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bernie Sanders is still running against Joe Biden

    The ultraliberal Vermont senator is trying to steer Biden to the left--with a bit of surprising success.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Facing "Incredibly Inappropriate" Questions About Her Body as a Young Star

    Jennifer Love Hewitt reflected on her role in Heartbreakers, recalling how interviewers asked about her "boobs and body" more than they did her onscreen work.

  • Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Add Warning On SPACs, Will Consider Buying Pre Deal Announcement

    Cathie Wood and Ark Funds have been no strangers to the SPAC world. The family of ETFs have added positions in several SPACs on deal announcement and post merger. What Happened: In an updated filing issued last week, Ark Funds is providing a warning on SPACs and also a possible new investment strategy. “Investments in SPACs and similar entities are subject to a variety of risks beyond those associated with other equity securities,” the filing says. The updated filing does say that Ark Funds may buy into SPACs that haven’t decided what business they will own. The filing also says Ark Funds can own warrants. “It is possible that an investment in a SPAC may lose value.” Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Why It’s Important: Adding wording on owning warrants and owning SPACs that haven’t decided on a business target could mean that the Ark Funds ETFs could consider adding positions in newly issued SPAC units with strong management teams. “The value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the SPAC’s management to identify a merger target and complete an acquisition,” the filing said. Given the decline in SPACs and many searching for targets trading below $10, Ark Funds could be seeking some value in potential from SPACs. The warning from Ark Funds on SPACs comes as the SEC is inquiring more on the process and the risks associated with the popular way to bring private companies public. (Photo: Ark Investment YouTube) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should KnowLucid Motors Plans ,000 Electric Vehicle: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Three things to know: Does Aldridge to Nets, Drummond to Lakers move championship needle?

    Griffin and Aldrige are big names in Brooklyn, but they are not the team's best big men off the bench.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter in Montco: DA

    A mother has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her daughter by her son inside a Montgomery County home, authorities said.

  • GOP Congressman 'Happy' To Tout COVID-19 Stimulus Funds That He Voted Against

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, like every other Republican in Congress, opposed the American Rescue Plan.

  • WHO Head Calls for Further Probe of COVID Lab-Leak Theory

    The head of the World Health Organization called for further investigation into whether the novel coronavirus first leaked from a laboratory, in remarks to the press on Tuesday. WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “all hypotheses remain on the table” regarding the origin of the coronavirus. Dr. Tedros made his remarks during the unveiling of a WHO report on the origin of the pandemic, which concludes that a lab leak is “highly unlikely.” “Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy,” Dr. Tedros said. The director-general also indicated that the team contracted by the WHO to investigate the pandemic’s origin was not given full access to Chinese data. “The team reports that the first detected case had symptom onset on the 8th of December 2019,” Dr. Tedros said. “But to understand the earliest cases, scientists would benefit from full access to data including biological samples from at least September 2019.” The WHO team dismissed the lab leak hypothesis at the end of its 123-page report, the Daily Caller noted. The report claims that a leak was unlikely because the three labs in Wuhan where coronaviruses were studied “all had high quality biosafety level (BSL3 or 4) facilities that were well-managed,” and staff monitoring showed “no reporting of COVID-19 compatible respiratory illnesses during the weeks/months prior to December 2019.” However, that conclusion contradicts U.S. intelligence assessments of one of the labs in Wuhan. U.S. diplomats who visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2018 warned that the lab had serious safety issues, according to cables obtained by Washington Post reporter Josh Rogin. The report also did not mention that the Wuhan Institute of Virology deleted public databases with information on 16,000 virus samples in September 2019. The WHO team did not request information from those databases as part of their investigation.

  • Brook Lopez

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 56

  • Collegeville Mother Charged After Son Shot, Killed His Sister

    Police responded to a shooting inside the family’s residence on Larchwood Court in Collegeville on March 19 just before 8 a.m.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

    On Wednesday HBO Max will start streaming its latest monsterverse movie, 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Key Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90

  • Gabe Jackson eager to provide a boost up front for Seahawks

    Russell Wilson made it clear this offseason that something had to be done about the offensive line for him to remain on board with the direction of the Seahawks. It was essentially an ultimatum from Seattle’s franchise quarterback. Deemed expendable by the Las Vegas Raiders after seven seasons, he quickly caught on with the Seahawks, who jumped at the opportunity to add a proven veteran in the mold of their prototypical interior offensive lineman.

  • Kings players openly discuss playoffs amid franchise's 14-year drought

    Kings players aren't shying away from the 'P' word.