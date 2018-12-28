What Dave Ramsey Is Missing in His Financial Advice

Ramsey’s advice has inspired millions of people to pay off their debt, but it’s far from financial gospel. In fact, sometimes, it’s downright wrong.

Dave Ramsey has built a multi-million dollar empire from his hard-line financial advice, along with a cult-like following that swears by the Ramsey methodology. At the center of all of his courses, books, and blog posts, you’ll find a simple but strict philosophy: Debt is always bad, and credit cards should be avoided at all costs.

Does that mean that we should all cut up our credit cards and swear off debt for life? Here’s why I’m not so convinced.

What Dave Ramsey gets wrong about credit cards and debt

According to Ramsey, credit cards make it easier to overspend, they tempt us to carry a balance and fall into debt, and they’re a poor substitution for an emergency fund when unexpected expenses arise. All of this is true.

However, some of his other claims regarding credit cards are questionable at best. Here are a few examples.

“Paying with a debit card online is just as secure as using a credit card.”

Credit cards are a great way to add an extra layer of security to your purchases. By law, credit cards limit your fraud liability to just $50, and the best credit cards have $0 liability policies. With a debit card, on the other hand, you can be held legally liable for up to $500 in fraudulent purchases.

What’s more, if your debit card is stolen, the thief has access to all the funds you have and can wipe your bank account clean. If your credit card is stolen, they don’t have access to your money at all -- they have access to your credit card company’s money.

“There’s no such thing as credit card rewards.”

While this is just blatantly false, the idea behind it does make sense. If you’re carrying a balance month-to-month, your interest fees will cancel out any rewards you’re earning.

However, it is possible to use credit cards without paying any money in interest. Pay off your credit card in full each month, and the rewards are very real -- especially if you’re strategic about using the most lucrative rewards credit cards. If you’re able to amass a lot of credit card points, you could be taking your family on an all expenses paid vacation next year.

“You absolutely can live without a credit score.”

If you have bad credit, you’ll likely need a good secured credit card in order to build your score back up. Ramsey recommends letting your score disappear altogether if it means handling credit cards. Credit scores, he claims, are unimportant -- file that under popular credit score myths.

While it isn’t the only indicator of financial responsibility, your credit score is certainly important. I spoke with Kyle Winkfield, managing partner of OWRS Firm, a financial planning team in Washington D.C., and he couldn’t disagree more. “Having no credit history is just flat out wrong in today’s society,” he told me.

Even plenty of money in savings and an impressive income isn’t enough to woo lenders into giving you the best rates. Your income indicates your ability to pay, but your credit score indicates whether or not you actually will. Without that indicator, you’re considered a higher risk, which brings me to my next point.

“You can qualify for a mortgage and rent an apartment with zero credit.”