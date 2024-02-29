Dave Sunday, Craig Williams to square off in Pennsylvania Attorney General Republican debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The two Republicans who will battle in April’s Pennsylvania Attorney General primary sat down with abc27 News’ Dennis Ownes before their upcoming debate.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday will take on State Representative Craig Williams.

A Republican has not been elected AG since 2008; these two would like to change that but first, they must win the primary. They will Republican Pennsylvania Attorney General debate on March 14 from 7-8 p.m. at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

“I am the best-suited candidate to be the Attorney General for Pennsylvania,” Sunday said.

Sunday, a prosecutor, is endorsed by statewide Republicans. Deservedly so, he says.

“There’s no doubt that I overwhelmingly have more experience and the most appropriate experience,” Sunday said.

Williams says he thinks the “state party is in disarray and Republicans “need a new leadership team.”

Williams, a former Marine Corps Prosecutor, dismisses the GOP endorsement and diminishes Sunday’s credentials.

“Yeah, he is an active prosecutor who is as progressive as Larry Krasner in Philadelphia,” Williams said. “So he openly brags about the fact that he’s incarceration, openly brags about the fact that he is prosecuting fewer cases. The City of York is one of the most violent places in Pennsylvania.”

“I have no reaction to that,” said Sunday, a Navy veteran who is facing inner-party incoming fire. “I think it is very dangerous for our community when people make flippant statements for political gain that aren’t rooted in facts,” Sunday said.

Sunday says his philosophy is accountability and redemption; putting hardened criminals away but for the mentally ill and addicted.

“Because when you treat mental illness, what happens,” Sunday said. “They don’t commit more crimes. You keep families together. You save the taxpayers money. And again, you decrease crime.”

“I’m the only one that’s a hardcore law and order prosecutor and I wanted to see that represented on the ticket,” said Williams, who is running for AG and State House simultaneously.

“Conceptually, I’m in the camp of, you know, make up your mind and run for one,” Williams said.

Williams said the party asked him to run for his State House seat to protect it, but he wants to be Attorney General, openly courting the Trump wing of the GOP.

“Somebody who’s a hard charger and a firebrand, somebody who’s speaking the truth around the clock,” Williams said. “And that’s me.”

Sunday may be less firebrand but, he argues, more qualified.

“When you become Attorney General and you have very, very serious decisions to make about charging cases, about criminal justice policy, the question becomes, where do you draw from when you make those decisions,” Sunday said.

If Williams looks familiar, he is leading the house’s impeachment of Philly DA Larry Krasner. Commonwealth Court threw that out. He wants to reintroduce articles of impeachment.

