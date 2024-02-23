Davenport bar wins appeal after city council denies outdoor sales

It was a victory for a Davenport bar owner in his fight to be able to serve customers outdoors.

The owner of Yoshi’s Bar and Filipino Canteen has won his appeal after the Davenport City Council revoked his license for outdoor service.

Bar owner Yoshi Haddon shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the Iowa state licensing authority approved the appeal filed by Haddon and reversed the city’s decision.

Yoshi’s opened on 3rd Street in Davenport on April 8, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Although the bars’ outdoor area typically brings in 1.22% of overall sales, Haddon said the deeper purpose behind the city’s action pushed him to file an appeal.

“We don’t typically use our service area much this time of the year. It was more so the principle of the matter. The process was very time-consuming, very pain-staking, and it was a process I undertook by myself,” said Haddon.

Haddon said while he was willing to reach a common goal with the city before they revoked his outdoor liquor license, he felt city officials would not listen.

Haddon can now serve liquor outdoors again and said he is excited to bring new experiences for his guests.

“We’re actually going to be using our outdoor service area permission extensively this year,” he said. “We have a lot of things planned a lot of outdoor events. We completely re-did our back patio and our parking lot area. We’ve spent over $100,000 beautifying our outdoor area in anticipation of not only winning our appeal, but also being afforded our outdoor service area when our renewal comes up,” said Haddon.

The City of Davenport requested a review of the decision to appeal the sale of liquor outdoors for Yoshi’s Bar and Filipino Canteen. Davenport Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis declined to comment on an ongoing legal matter.

Haddon goes before the city in two months for the renewal of his indoor and outdoor liquor license.

