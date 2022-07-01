Davenport indicted in shooting death

Jun. 30—The Cumberland County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a Fairfield Glade man in the March 18 fatal shooting of a neighbor and wounding of two family members.

Tony Charles Davenport, 57, King Arthur Ct. in Wilshire Heights subdivision on the edge of Fairfield Glade, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Those were the same charges bound over from General Sessions Court.

The indictment alleges Davenport pulled the trigger on a weapon that killed Jacob Conrad Lewis, 24, as he stood inside his mother's home.

The indictment further alleges Davenport also shot and wounded Florence Easterly, 50, and Corey James Hillsman, 55, all of Grouse Ct.

Davenport was convicted of aggravated assault on Nov. 8, 2004, and as a convicted felon, was banned from owning the Anderson AM-15 pistol that authorities said was used in the shootings, the indictment reads.

The indictment lists 24 witnesses including TBI Special Agents, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigators and deputies, Fairfield Glade Police investigators and officers, neighbors and the two surviving victims.

Davenport is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court for arraignment on the indictment on Wednesday, July 6.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further review.

Other defendants scheduled to appear for arraignment Wednesday including the following:

Methamphetamine

—Ashley Raeanne Braddam, possession of meth occurring on Feb. 3, 2020, and alleged during a CCSO investigation by Deputy Kobe Cox. Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of fentanyl occurring on June 14, 2020, and alleged during investigation by CCSO Deputy Tristin Partridge.

—William Michael Lance, possession of meth and tampering with evidence occurring on Dec. 7, 2021, and alleged during CCSO investigation by Deputies Cpl. Mitchell Ward and Deputy Eli Tollett.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth and possession of fentanyl on Nov. 13, 2021, alleged during CCSO's Deputies Jamie Wyatt and Perrianna Evans' investigation. And, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 12, 2021, alleged in CCSO's Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Sarah Smith's investigation.

—Alexander Michael Calabrese, possession of more than 26 grams of meth with intent to sale and/or deliver occurring on Nov. 28, 2021, alleged during a CPD investigation by Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Ptl. Keith Sadula and CCSO Deputy Jamie Wyatt.

—Joshua Randal Presley, possession of meth and driving under the influence occurring on Oct. 14, 2021, and alleged during a CPD investigation by Officers Joshua Mangas, Corey Kelsch and Tyrel Lorenz.

—Daniel Jerry Wright, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony occurring on May 18, 2021, alleged during a CCSO investigation by Cpl. Dustin Hensley, Deputies Nathan Lewis, Jason Powers, Levi Gilliam and Ray Seiber and CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester.

—John Noble Patton, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery occurring on Jan. 13, and investigated by CPD's Det. Koby Wilson and Ptls. Ethan Wilson and Corey Kelsch.

—Robert Lee Howard, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and possession of marijuana occurring on Oct. 6, 2021, and alleged by TBI Special Agent Jessica West, Board of Pardon and Parole Officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook and CCSO's Investigators Jason Elmore, Jon Wirey and Deputy Sarah Smith. And, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of ANPP for sale and/or delivery and driving on a revoked license occurring on Dec. 6, 2021, and alleged by CCSO Deputy Lucas Turner,

—Jordyn Shea Howard, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon by a felon, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Oct. 6, 2021, and alleged during investigation by TBI Special Agent Jessica West, Board of Pardon and Parole Officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook and CCSO's Investigators Jason Elmore, Jon Wirey and Deputy Sarah Smith.

—Jackie Lynn Martin Jr., possession of more than .26 grams of meth with intent to sale and/or deliver, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 6, 2021, alleged during investigation by TBI Special Agent Jessica West, Board of Pardon and Parole Officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook and CCSO's Investigators Jason Elmore, Jon Wirey and Deputy Sarah Smith.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, possession of more than .26 grams of meth with intent to sale and/or deliver, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 6, 2021, alleged during investigation by TBI Special Agent Jessica West, Board of Pardon and Parole Officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook and CCSO's Investigators Jason Elmore, Jon Wirey and Deputy Sarah Smith.

—Tara Rhiannon Treadway, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery occurring on Oct. 18, 2021, and alleged during a CCSO investigation by Deputies Perrianna Evans, Tristan Patridge and Jacob Moore.

—Jason Lee Harris, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and criminal impersonation occurring on Jan. 4, and alleged during a CCSO investigation by Deputies Cpl. Mitchell Ward, Perrianna Evans and Sam Reed.

Possession

—Ashton Larae Smith, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery occurring on Aug. 12, 2021, and alleged during a CCSO investigation by Deputies Kobe Cox and Lucas Turner. Also, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or deliver and possession of meth occurring on July 22, 2021, and alleged during CCSO investigation by Deputy Kobe Cox. Also, criminal impersonation occurring on Dec. 7, 2021, alleged during Fairfield Glade Police Donnie Hammons and Stephanie Pencka's investigation. And, possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Dec. 8, 2021, and alleged in Fairfield Glade Police Donnie Hammons and Stephanie Pencka's investigation.

—Chance Lee Howard, possession of Detroamphetamine occurring on Nov. 30, 2021, and alleged during THP Trooper Donald Seiber's investigation.

Assault

—Jacob Daniel Simpson, domestic assault occurring on Jane 22, alleged during investigation by CPD's Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Ptl. Ryan Ashburn.

Driving impaired

—Jase Al Ray Bowman, driving under the influence and possession of Oxycodone occurring on July 17, 2021, alleged during a traffic stop by CCSO Deputy Nathan Lewis.

—Matthew Shane Breeding, second offense driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest occurring on Nov. 8, 2020, alleged during a traffic stop by CCSO Deputy Nathan Lewis.

—Pamela Gresham Verona, driving under the influence on July 27, 2021, alleged during a THP traffic stop by Trooper Jack Alderman.

—William Keith Barnes, driving under the influence occurring on Aug. 12, 2020, and alleged during a traffic stop by CPD's Tyrel Lorenz.

—Joshua Issac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a suspended license occurring on July 20, 2021, and alleged during CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans' investigation.

—Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence occurring on Aug. 21, 2021, and alleged by THP Trooper Bobby Barker.

—Joe Grant Lane, driving under the influence occurring on March 20, 2021, and alleged by CCSO Deputy Dakota Rucker.

Weapons

—Robert Lee Howard, possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a revoked license occurring on Jan. 31, and alleged during CCSO's Investigator Jon Wirey and Deputy Sarah Smith's investigation.

—Timothy Sean Flynn, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license occurring on Nov. 26, 2011, and alleged during CPD's Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Justin Farmer's investigation.

Miscellaneous

—Mariano Angel Cruz Bahena, bribery of a public servant occurring on Dec. 19, 2021, and alleged by CPD's Ptls. Jordan Winningham and Andrew King's investigation. The indictment alleges an offer of payment was made to keep from going to jail.

—Cole Austin Roberts, indecent exposure occurring on June 17, 2020, and alleged during CCSO Sheriff's Investigator Tom Howard's investigation. Alleged victim is a minor. Also, indecent exposure occurring on Aug. 13, 2020, and alleged during CCSO Investigator Tom Howard's investigation with same allegation from the same minor. And, indecent exposure occurring on Sept. 18, 2020, and alleged during CCSO Investigator Tom Howard's investigation with an adult listed as the alleged victim.

—John Collin Phipps, vandalism of up to $1,000 occurring Dec. 31, 2021, and alleged during investigation by Fairfield Glade Police Officers Stephanie Pencka, Shamus Pio and David Beaty and CCSO Deputy Ray Seiber into the cutting of a fuel hose at the Fairfield Glade Community Club's fuel pump.

—Chance Lee Howard, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Sept. 14, 2021, and alleged during investigation by Fairfield Glade Police Officers Stephanie Pencka and Donnie Hammons.

