Davenport, LeClaire suspects face charges in drug-related death

A LeClaire man and a Davenport woman face involuntary manslaughter charges after a drug-related death in 2023, court records show.

Lucas Seitz and Nicole Tucker each face two controlled-substance violation charges, along with a charge of involuntary manslaughter, court records show.

Nicole Tucker and Lucas Seitz (Scott County Jail)

An overdose in 2023

About 1:46 p.m. Oct. 14, 2023, police responded to a room at the City Center Motel, 1138 State St., for an unresponsive person.

“The victim was transported to the hospital and life support measures were done,” police say in affidavits. “The victim was pronounced deceased three days later.”

A witness, LC, was interviewed several times during this investigation. “LC states the victim is a fentanyl user and will rarely smoke methamphetamine. LC states the victim was not in possession of any narcotics and contacted Lucas Seitz to obtain heroin or fentanyl. LC arranged an Uber driver to drive Seitz from the motel to meet with his supplier to obtain opiates. LC observed the victim to be under the influence of what LC believed to be opiates based on her demeanor. LC then observed the victim to turn blue and was not breathing,” according to affidavits.

“LC attempted life-saving measures to include multiple doses of Narcan as well as chest compressions,” affidavits say.

Affidavits show that Seitz, who was interviewed several times during the investigation, said LC contacted him looking for heroin for his girlfriend, whom Seitz had never met.

Affidavits say Seitz contacted his main supplier, who put him in contact with Tucker, who agreed to sell Seitz opiates, police allege in affidavits. “Seitz obtained a ride to the City Center, where LC provided him $100 for the purchase of heroin or fentanyl as well as an Uber driver to transport him to meet with his supplier.”

Affidavits say Seitz spent some of the $100 on cigarettes and a soda, then met with Tucker in Davenport. Seitz purchased a personal-use amount of what he believed to be heroin or fentanyl in exchange for $40 from Tucker. Seitz was given a ride back to the City Center, where he gave the packaged drugs to LC. “Seitz claimed to have not used any of the narcotics,” according to affidavits.

Tucker was interviewed once during the investigation, affidavits say. Tucker stated that Seitz contacted her looking to purchase opiates, and that Tucker was in possession of two “bad batches” or drugs, possibly “fake dope.”

Tucker stated she had purchased these for herself and they did not have the desired effect, so she re-sold them to Seitz in exchange for $40 to re-coup some of what she spent on it, according to affidavits. She met with Seitz about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the area of 31st Street and Western Avenue, Davenport.

Text messages and phone calls between Seitz, Tucker and another person confirmed the transaction between Seitz and Tucker on Oct. 13 about 11 p.m., police allege in affidavits.

The night of the overdose, officers performed a consent search on a neighbor’s room and located: 0.6 grams (total package weight) methamphetamine (DCI – Division of Criminal Investigation – findings methamphetamine), 0.55 grams foil with burnt liquid sludge (DCI findings fentanyl), hypodermic syringe with liquid (DCI findings methamphetamine/fentanyl/n-pyrrolidino etonitazene mixture), a spoon with burn marks and cotton swab (DCI findings methamphetamine/fentanyl/n-pyrrolidino etonitazene mixture), and drug pipes, according to affidavits.

Affidavits show “It was learned that at some point after the victim overdosed, these items were moved from the victim’s room to the motel room next door.”

Toxicology results report the victim had positive findings of methamphetamine, amphetamine and phenylpropanolamine in her system. The initial toxicology test was sent in for only an amphetamine panel, not fentanyl or heroin, according to affidavits.

Seitz and Tucker were arrested on warrants. Each was being held Saturday on $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. They are set for preliminary hearings on Feb. 27 in Scott County Court.

What are these drugs?

According to the Department of Justice, N-pyrrolidino etonitazene (etonitazepyne) is a synthetic opioid that is “extremely potent” and “high risk” to users.

Fentanyl is a strong opioid used as a pain medication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States, the CDC says.

