Davenport man charged with burglary, contempt

Jun. 6—State Police said Tuesday a Davenport man was arrested on multiple charges.

According to a media release, troopers from the Princetown station arrested Arthur J. Currie, 29, of Davenport, on June 5, charging him with third-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree criminal contempt, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass.

According to the release, troopers responded May 5 to a Jefferson home for the report of an order of protection violation. The investigation determined Currie reportedly was on the victim's property, unwelcomed, when the victims returned home. Currie fled the area while the victims contacted police.

On May 6, troopers responded to a home in Jefferson, for the report of a burglary. According to the release, the investigation determined Currie entered the unoccupied home without permission and stole items. The victims returned home and discovered Currie hiding inside the residence. Once he was discovered, he fled with the stolen items.

After both incidents, police conducted searches of the surrounding area but could not locate Currie, the release said. Both incidents occurred while a court-ordered stay-away order of protection was in place against Currie, protecting the victims.

On June 5, troopers located Currie at the Jefferson Town Court and took him into custody. He was arraigned at the Jefferson Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash, a $4,000 bond or a $8,000 partially secured bond.