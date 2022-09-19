Davenport man charged after county crash, crop damage

Sep. 19—CLINTON — A Davenport man is jailed in Clinton County, accused of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and second-offense operating while under the influence.

Joseph M. Voshell, 24, has been charged with those offenses, as well as reckless driving and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, after a crash Wednesday night at 230th Street and 350th Avenue, where Voshell lost control of his vehicle and drove into a soybean crop field, the criminal complaint states.

According to the complaint, Voshell eluded Clinton police after they initiated a traffic stop on Voshell's vehicle, a gray Volkswagen Passat, which police said was being stopped for reckless driving and speeding. The pursuit started on Second Avenue South and continued west. Clinton police terminated the pursuit once they hit the gravel road entering into the county, court documents state.

Voshell came to the T intersection of 230th Street and 350th Avenue and failed to negotiate the intersection, the complaint states. Voshell continued straight through the intersection, entered the west ditch and traveled into a soybean field. Voshell continued west through the soybean field for approximately .6 miles, intentionally driving through the crop to elude police before becoming disabled in a fence, the complaint states.

Clinton County deputies were in the area and located a grey bumper at the intersection of 350th Avenue and 230th Street, which is a few miles west of where Clinton police terminated the pursuit. Deputies observed lights flashing in the middle of a bean field west of the intersection. The vehicle had crashed into a fence and was empty. A deputy traveled to the west side on 342nd Avenue and heard yelling to the south. The deputy located Voshell standing in the middle of the roadway, court records state.

The complaint states Voshell admitted to driving the vehicle and said he was under the influence of methamphetamine while eluding police. Voshell was transported to the Clinton County Jail. His bond is set at $5,000, cash only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Clinton County District Court.

Damage to crops is estimated to be between $1,500 and $10,000.