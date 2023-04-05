Davenport man charged in wife Stephanie Valk's August 2022 death

A 46-year-old Davenport man has been indicted by the Delaware County grand jury for allegedly killing his wife in the summer of 2022.

On August 1, 2022, New York State Police responded to a Pine Cliff residence in the Town of Davenport for a medical event involving Stephanie J. Valk. She was transported to a local hospital for further medical care and pronounced dead Aug. 3.

Investigators alleged Stephanie Valk's husband, Justin T. Valk, was aware she was suffering from a medical event, inflicted additional physical harm, and failed to call for medical assistance.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith said Valk was indicted March 30 on four counts including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and assault. The indictment alleges Valk "acted under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life" and intentionally caused his wife's death on or about July 29-Aug. 1, 2022.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Smith said Valk could face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Justin Valk is scheduled to be arraigned in Delaware County Court at 9 a.m. April 10 and is currently being held at the Delaware County Correctional Facility.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Delaware County man charged in wife's death