Davenport man faces child porn charges

Apr. 21—Federal officials said Wednesday a Delaware County man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Jeremie Hoyt, 42, of Davenport, pleaded guilty today before Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy in Syracuse to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea, Hoyt admitted that he used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct, and that in August of 2019 he produced a sexually explicit photograph of the child, and in November 2020 he produced a sexually explicit video of the same child, the release said. Hoyt further admitted that he later distributed the sexually explicit image and video over the internet to other users on a messaging application and that he still possessed the sexually explicit image and video on his iPad when law enforcement searched his home in April 2021.

Hoyt, who remains detained pending his sentencing scheduled for Aug. 24, faces at least 15 years and up to 110 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, the release said. The court must also impose a term of supervised release of between 5 years and life, and Hoyt will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.

Hoyt's case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, investigators of the New York State Police, Computer Crimes Unit and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, the release said. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, and "is designed to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," the release said. For more information, visit justice.gov/psc.