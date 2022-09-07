Davenport man sentenced to 25 years

Sep. 7—A Delaware County man was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 6 to a term in federal prison.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, Jeremie Hoyt, 42, of Davenport, was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing and possessing child pornography.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Hoyt admitted that he "used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct, and that in August of 2019 and November of 2020 he produced a sexually explicit photograph and video of the child," the release said. Hoyt further admitted that he later distributed the sexually explicit image and video over the internet to other users on a messaging application and that he still possessed the image and video on his iPad when law enforcement searched his home in April 2021.

United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 30-year term of supervised release, which will start after Hoyt is released from prison, and ordered Hoyt to pay a $500 special assessment. Hoyt will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Hoyt's case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, investigators of the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, the release said.