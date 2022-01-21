Davenport man sentenced to 25 years for shooting that killed woman at George Floyd protest

Italia Maria Kelly was shot and killed at a mall in Davenport, Iowa.

A Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she left a 2020 protest against racial injustice has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Italia Kelly, 22, was shot on May 31, 2020, in a Davenport Walmart parking lot as she left a protest in the wake of George Floyd's death. Kelly was getting into a friend's car around 11:20 p.m. when she was shot in the back. She died 30 minutes later at a local hospital.

Parker Belz, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in her death. In October he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder as part of a plea agreement.

Belz was sentenced Jan. 12 to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay $150,000 to Kelly's family.

