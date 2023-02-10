Davenport man sentenced in Clinton County eluding case

Feb. 10—CLINTON — A Davenport man has been granted a suspended prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to eluding police and damaging a soybean field in Clinton County last September.

Joseph Voshell, 25, was sentenced to up to five years in prison on a felony eluding charge and 153 days in the Clinton County Jail for a charge of operating while intoxicated, second offense, stemming from the Sept. 14 chase. The sentences were then suspended and he was put on three years of supervised probation. He also is to pay $1,500 in restitution for damages to the soybean field, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 14. A charge of second-degree criminal mischief was dismissed at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Voshell eluded Clinton police shortly before 10:30 p.m. after they initiated a traffic stop on Voshell's vehicle, a gray Volkswagen Passat, which police said was being stopped in the 200 block of Second Avenue South for reckless driving and speeding.

The pursuit started on Second Avenue South and continued west. Police say in court documents that Voshell ran the stop sign at South Fifth Street and Second Avenue South and continued west at a high rate of speed through the intersection of South Bluff Boulevard and Second Avenue South, reaching speeds of over 90 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The pursuit continued west through the intersection of Mill Creek Parkway and Second Avenue. The pursuit continued west on Second Avenue South and on to the gravel of 230th Street, reaching speeds of 115 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.

At that point, a Clinton police officer, who reported his vision was obscured by the heavy gravel dust coming off the road, lost control of his squad and crashed into a ditch. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Voshell continued west on 230th Street, failed to negotiate the T intersection at 350th Avenue and 230th Street, continued driving straight through the intersection, entered the west ditch and traveled into a soybean field. Voshell continued west through the soybean field for approximately .6 miles, intentionally driving through the crop to elude police before becoming disabled in a fence, the complaint states.

Clinton County deputies were in the area and located a grey bumper at the intersection of 350th Avenue and 230th Street, which is a few miles west of where Clinton police terminated the pursuit. Deputies observed lights flashing in the middle of a bean field west of the intersection. The vehicle had crashed into a fence and was empty.

A deputy traveled to the west side on 342nd Avenue, heard yelling to the south and located Voshell standing in the middle of the roadway, court records state. The complaint states Voshell admitted to driving the vehicle and said he was under the influence of methamphetamine while eluding police.

Along with the sentences, Voshell was fined $1,025 for eluding and $1,875 for the OWI. Under the conditions of probation, he must complete substance abuse treatment, complete the Drinking Drivers program and maintain employment.