Davenport suspect’s backpack had loaded gun, marijuana, police allege

A 35-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had packages of marijuana and a loaded gun in a backpack, according to arrest affidavits.

Dajuan Carrol faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with officials acts – firearm, court records show.

Affidavits show that, at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police working the Violent Crime Reduction Detail saw Carrol driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee north on Iowa Street from Locust Street. Carrol “was wanted for multiple charges” out of Rock Island and Scott counties, police say in affidavits, and officers conducted a traffic stop so Carrol could be taken into custody.

Carrol pulled to the side of the road, came to a stop, got out of the Jeep and ran off, affidavits show.

He “was in possession of a backpack and he was reaching into it while running,” police allege in affidavits. “Officers gave chase and advised the defendant to stop and he refused to comply.”

Officers apprehended Carrol as he tried to jump a six-foot wooden fence into a back yard on the 200 block of East Rusholme Street. Before officers “took physical control” of Carrol, he “discarded the bag” over the fence, affidavits show.

Officers located the bag, which contained four packages of marijuana and a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine in it. The total package weight of the marijuana was 46.3 grams, according to affidavits.

During a search of Carrol’s person, officers found he had $1,065 in cash. “With the way the marijuana was packaged, the amount of product located, and the money located on the defendant, (this) shows signs of intent to deliver the narcotic,” police say in affidavits.

There were no tax stamps affixed to the packaging which contained the marijuana, police say in affidavits.

Carrol, who is being held in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 27 in Scott County Court.

