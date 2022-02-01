David Anselmo of Weston pleads guilty to 2019 shooting death of Troy Wilcox in Wausau

WAUSAU - A 21-year-old Weston man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to causing the death of his friend in 2019.

David Anselmo pleaded guilty to homicide by the drunken use of a firearm for the death of his friend, Troy Wilcox, 19. The charge was reduced from first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon. Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber dismissed a charge of using a firearm while drunk, but he will consider it during sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Anselmo, Wilcox and two other friends were partying June 6, 2019, at Wilcox's house on North Central Avenue in Wausau. After the two friends left early the next morning, Anselmo and Wilcox continued to hang out. They were in Wilcox's bedroom, drinking, playing cards and passing Wilcox's gun back and forth, according to the complaint.

At one point, Anselmo removed the magazine from the gun and gave it back to Wilcox, according to the complaint. Anselmo left the bedroom to go to the bathroom and, when he came back, the gun was sitting on the bed.

Anselmo picked up the gun and checked to see whether there were bullets in the chamber. He told police his finger was outside the trigger guard. He pulled the slide back and the slide slipped forward causing his right hand to slip into the trigger guard and pull the trigger, according to the complaint. The bullet hit Wilcox in the head.

After realizing he shot Wilcox, Anselmo left the house without calling 911 or getting help for his friend, according to the complaint. Wausau police arrested Anselmo when he returned to the home later that afternoon.

Anselmo has been in the Marathon County Jail for about 2½ years pending a $100,000 cash bond. Anselmo faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. No sentencing date had been set as of Tuesday morning.

