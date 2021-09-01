David Archuleta Knew He Had To Publicly Come Out After A Conversation With God
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on restructuring the contract of Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. The Buccaneers currently have the least amount of salary cap space of any team in the NFL, according to the NFLPA database. Tampa Bay has just $270,339 in space ahead of Tuesday’s [more]
According to the sheriff's office, the wife left the house after hearing a disturbance and told police she saw a large alligator attacking her husband. All search efforts to find him amid the floodwaters had failed.
Your arms, legs and abs get enough love. Don't neglect these other areas if you want to improve your overall health.
Astronauts see everything from smoky wildfires to stunning aurorae. Some of it is "mesmerizing," they say, but some is "worrying."
Dwayne Johnson agrees that he sees the resemblance he shares with Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama
HRH Princess Charlene/InstagramThe narrative of a love match between Prince Albert of Monaco and his bride, former South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock, so relentlessly marketed by the tiny principality, has long struggled to maintain credibility when confronted with reality.Even before their wedding, there were extraordinary stories that Charlene tried to thrice flee the statelet only to be intercepted and brought back to the palace by the local security service.One of her escape at
The 14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle said bikinis "are not sexual" unless you "view us that way" in response to Pink's claim of child exploitation.
The actress, who was severely injured while hiking in the Congo, shared photos from a trip to Fenway Park, where she was able to walk without crutches
Giuliani is under federal investigation over potential violations of foreign lobbying laws with his work in Ukraine and is being sued over defamation.
"You are the LOVE of my life," McCarthy commented on his post before sharing her own sweet tribute
Nearly three decades after photobombing a woman’s photo at an inaugural ball, Sean Astin ran into her again at Disneyland
In an ELLE exclusive, the gymnast says she is moving beyond the meme to put her best face forward.
The former Olympian attended the US Open in chic fashion.
Welcome to the neighborhood. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander recently bought a home (sorry, mansion) in Jupiter, The Dirt first reported.
Rebecca Romijn shared a cute photo of 12-year-old twins Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose on their first day of classes
"It was all going so well until little sis started crying," wrote The View co-host Sunny Hostin after dropping off her son Gabriel at Harvard University
Though Joe Montana is still looking to hand off his lavish 500-acre Napa Valley estate to a new owner — recently slashing the price to $24.5 million, a 50% drop from the original $49 million ask of 2009 — the former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is expanding his real estate holdings […]
After photos comparing Dwayne Johnson to a look-alike police officer went viral, the movie star gave his candid reaction to the comparison.
As Snap, Inc.’s stock price has skyrocketed over the past year, nearly all of the social media company’s top executives have spent lavishly on big new homes. The chief business officer bought a house, the chief strategy officer bought a house, and a cofounder added another house to his collection. Even the firm’s top lawyer […]
The Nashville-area property has lots of outdoor space, room for plenty of cars and even its own lookout tower.