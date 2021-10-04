David Arquette returns to ‘Scream’ house, talks missing Wes Craven
Scary movie fans can rent the original 'Scream' house on Airbnb, as Arquette goes down memory lane: “I was 25, new in the business and still single and crazy--” (Oct. 4)
A meander through the less-explored central peninsula shows a different side of the region.
A shooting range will be closed for 90 days following multiple complaints about bullet strikes in a neighboring home, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.
Sylvester Stallone recently shared a behind the scenes photo from 'Rocky III' which illustrates just how much bigger Hulk Hogan was than him in real life.
A Twitter user is going viral after sharing his wild experience being alone on a flight to Singapore.
The Oscar-winning actor discusses his iconic role in William Friedkin's 1971 classic.
According to TikTok, the menu item was the "most complicated" order for workers to fulfill.
There was no shortage of controversy when "Twilight" first came out, but an Insider reporter found that some issues are more glaring years later.
Dolph Lundgren was spotted out in the U.K. with his much younger fiancee while attending an event over the weekend.
Musgraves performed onstage at 'Saturday Night Live' wearing only cowboy boots.
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio won his 33rd consecutive game on the beloved ABC game show, beating 'Jeopardy!' legend James Holzhauser's record of 32 wins. James congratulated Matt on Twitter but a fan had to say something about it and the champion responded back.
China’s ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ was the highest grossing film anywhere in the world over the past weekend, with a $203 million haul. That score was fractionally lower than the combined total earned by “No Time to Die” ($119 million in international markets) and by “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90.2 million in North […]
The Live co-host posted a cheeky photo with husband Mark Consuelos and singer-songwriter Jake Shears
No one could see the logic behind doing this.
Marvel's Eternals is only in theaters on Nov. 5
Gay geeks, it's time to meet the MCU's first LGBTQ+ family!
Princess Charlene is on the mend and smiling. Just one month after the Princess of Monaco suffered a medical emergency, the 43-year-old royal posted a snap of herself flashing a huge smile while donning rosary beads in front of a bible. "God bless," Charlene captioned the cheerful photo on Instagram.
Badger QB Graham Mertz and Paul Chryst comment on Mertz's chest injury
A TikTok user fluent in Korean argues that the whole series gets quite literally lost in translation.
The Browns head coach shared with the team one of his go-to places to eat in Minnesota. Wonder what his go-to meal is from the southern-style fried chicken restaurant is?
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and ESPN sports anchor Sage Steele found themselves in hot water after Cutler compared Steele […] The post Sage Steele has controversial interview with Jay Cutler, compliments Candace Owens appeared first on TheGrio.