New David Attenborough interview forms part of university exhibition

A new interview with naturalist Sir David Attenborough is to form part of an exhibition about his life.

The interview, which was conducted by the University of Leicester, discusses his childhood and teenage years.

It features in an exhibition showcasing material from the university's archives about the Attenboroughs and the time they spent in the city and surrounding countryside.

Sir David's father was principal of the college that preceded the university.

The exhibition, The Attenboroughs at Leicester, runs until 18 August in the Digital Culture Studio in the David Wilson Library.

It includes a newly identified student photograph of David Attenborough from 1945, alongside a host of other items that explore the family's life at the University College.

It also includes loans from groups including the 9th Leicester Scouts.

Sir David's father, Frederick Attenborough, was principal of University College, Leicester from 1932 until 1951.

He lived on the university campus for almost two decades with his wife Mary and his three sons - future film maker Richard and motor industry executive John - as well as Sir David.

The university said the Attenborough family had helped to lay the foundation for Leicester gaining independent university status in the 1950s.

The exhibition features excerpts from previously unheard oral history interviews with Sir David and his theatre director nephew Michael Attenborough.

They were conducted by research associate Elizabeth Blood in 2022 and earlier in 2023.

She said: "The Attenboroughs steered the young University College through extremely difficult times, from the lean 1930s through the Second World War and into a period of massive expansion into the 1950s.

"Our exhibition explores and celebrates what these times were like for the University College and for the Attenborough family at the centre of it.

"The vision, energy and commitment demonstrated by Frederick and Mary Attenborough not only shaped the future of the university, but nurtured the diverse interests of their three young sons, whose legacy at Leicester is something we continue to celebrate."

