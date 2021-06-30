David Avalle, facing child molestation charges, has bond revoked

Jun. 29—A Walton man who fought for several months to have his $150,000 cash-only bond altered to include a surety option was apparently unable to follow court orders.

After an Indiana Court of Appeals decision was handed down in May, granting David J. Avalle's wish to pay $15,000 to get out of the Cass County Jail, he is back behind bars, where he will remain through the duration of his Cass Superior Court 2 case.

He faces six counts of Level 1 felony child molestation charges and a Level 4 felony for child exploitation.

But despite the court's no-contact order, which the 45-year-old signed prior to his release last month, Avalle allegedly made contact with the 11-year-old victim, said Noah Schafer, Cass County Prosecutor.

This caused the prosecutor's office to file a new case against Avalle. He now also faces a misdemeanor invasion of privacy charge for violating a protective order. Bond in this case has been set at $250 cash or $1,000 surety.

But since his bond has been revoked in the felony case as of Tuesday, he will be unable to be released.

According to information filed with Superior Court 2, Avalle allegedly performed numerous sex acts on a child under the age of 14. He allegedly also knowingly or intentionally videotaped or created a digitized image of an incident that included sexual conduct by the child.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, court documents describing the occurrences have remained sealed.

But on Monday, May 24, jailers discovered various letters Avalle had written in his jail cell. These letters included writings to the child as well as "detailed plans to avoid capture and detection upon his release," a court motion stated.

According to information gathered by the Pharos-Tribune, some of the details included changing his appearance in order to avoid capture should he decide to flee. He also had threatened to make contact with the alleged victim.

Based upon the new case, Avalle followed through with his plans.

And wound up back in jail, where he will await his next court appearance. According to court notices, his Superior Court 2 misdemeanor pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 9 with a bench trial at 1 p.m. Aug. 23.

The jury trial in the felony case has been canceled for now. It will be reset once the court adjusts its calendar.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150