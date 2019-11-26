David Axelrod calls Biden's polling resilience 'the strangest thing I've ever seen in politics'

Everyone's waiting for former Vice President Joe Biden to fall, but it just hasn't happened.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod, who has been critical of Biden's Democratic presidential campaign from time to time, acknowledged he's just not convinced the former vice president will tumble as anticipated.

"So many scenarios here are dependent on this idea that Biden is going to collapse," he told Politico. "But he continues to have pretty strong appeal to African Americans and to working-class whites."

Axelrod mentioned Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D), and billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as candidates who could theoretically take some of the middle ground in the Democratic Party away from Biden, but he ultimately dismissed all three as serious contenders.

"So the Biden thing is the strangest thing I've ever seen in politics because the guy is up there in the air and everybody is just assuming he's going to come down," he said. "There is kind of a Mr. Magoo kind of quality to the whole thing but he's still driving, you know? He's still moving forward." Read more at Politico.

More stories from theweek.com

Fox News guest: 'Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here'

Trump wonders why the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage wasn't celebrated 'a long time ago'

Get ready for a bunch of movies about Batman villains

