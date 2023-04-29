David Beckham says living with OCD is 'tiring' and he cleans the house when his family's asleep

David Beckham discusses living with obsessive compulsive disorder in a upcoming Netflix documentary. Getty/Al Diaz

David Beckham is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary series.

The Guardian reported that Beckham discusses his experience with obsessive compulsive disorder.

Beckham reportedly said he stays up after his family falls asleep to clean their home.

David Beckham said his "tiring" obsessive compulsive disorder causes him to clean his family's home once they all go to bed.

According to The Guardian, Beckham discusses his experience with OCD in an upcoming Netflix documentary series about his life and career. Beckham first confirmed the series in a July 2022 Instagram post, adding that the documentary will "feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey."

Beckham said in one scene viewed by The Guardian that he sometimes spends hours cleaning and organizing his family's home.

"The fact that when everyone's in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy. I hate coming down in the morning and there's cups and plates and, you know, bowls," Beckham, 47, said. "I clip the candle wax. I clean the glass. That's my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle."

He added: "I know, it's weird."

When the camera crew noted how clean Beckham's kitchen is, the outlet reported that he mentioned his wife, Victoria Beckham.

"I clean it so well, I'm not sure it's actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty," Beckham said, adding that he finds cleaning the home "tiring."

The outlet reported that Victoria said her husband is "appreciated" and "just so perfect."

The International OCD Foundation said OCD is a mental health disorder that "occurs when a person gets caught in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions." Insider's Kelly Burch reported that OCD affects about 1% of the US population.

Beckham's spoken about living with OCD in the past, including in an interview with ITV in 2006.

"I have got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs," he said, according to Daily Mail.

He added: "I've got that problem. I'll go into a hotel room. Before I can relax I have to move all the leaflets and all the books and put them in a drawer. Everything has to be perfect."

Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with OCD are Howie Mandel, Camila Cabello, and Lena Dunham.

