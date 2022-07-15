David Bowie mugshot taken after drug arrest with Iggy Pop up for auction

A photo of David Bowie taken after the legendary singer was arrested over a drug charge with Iggy Pop in 1976 has been listed for auction.

The listing went up on Ewbanks’ website on Thursday (14 July) and is expected to sell for anywhere between £1,000 - £1,500.

According to the auction house, the mugshot came into the owner’s possession after they received it as a wedding present from their cousin – the police officer who “fingerprinted and photographed David Bowie”.

The mugshot has remained with the seller for 46 years and is said to be “in very good condition for age”, with no signs of fading or wear and tear, as per Ewbanks’ website.

Bowie was arrested in Rochester, New York on 21 March, 1976 after a performance at the Community War Memorial Arena, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Three others – including Iggy – were charged with marijuana possession after authorities confiscated “about half a pound” of weed at an after-party at the Americana Rochester Hotel.

Bowie, alongwith Iggy and the rest of his entourage, were held in custody for three hours before being released on bail for $000 (£1691).

In May that year, the charges against him were dropped after Bowie entered a “not guilty” plea and a grand jury decided against indicting him.

However, he never performed in Rochester again, as per the Democrat and Chronicle.