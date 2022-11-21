David Bowie's Son Has 1 Theory For Why Trump Keeps Playing His Dad's Music

Filmmaker Duncan Jones, son of music icon David Bowie and Angie Bowie, said he thinks former President Donald Trump is playing his father’s music at campaign events to irritate him.

Jones indicated on Twitter last week that he isn’t cool with Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate whose past term included a failed coup to remain in office, using his father’s music for his campaign, British tabloid Metro reported on Sunday.

Trump used Bowie’s song “Heroes” upon his exit from a 2024 campaign announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.

The song’s usage sparkedquestions among Twitter users who wondered whether the former president got the OK from Bowie’s estate prior to the event.

Jones wrote on Wednesday that he’s pretty certain Trump is using his father’s music at rallies to “wind” him up.

One Twitter user later pleaded with Jones to do something about Trump’s usage of “Heroes” before Jones said the candidate has used Bowie’s music in the past.

“He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it,” Jones wrote.

"He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it," Jones wrote.

The “Heroes” usage comes after several artists – including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Adele, and Elton John – have spoken out about the former president using their songs without their permission at events.

Jones’ comments arrived in the same week that Isaac Hayes’ estate announced they were exploring legal options following the campaign’s use of Sam & Dave’s “Hold On I’m Coming,” a song co-written by Hayes and David Porter, Complex reported.

“Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use “Hold on I’m Coming” by written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter in further rallies and public appearances,” the estate wrote referencing the campaign’s usage of the song on Tuesday.

HuffPost has reached out to Jones and the Trump campaign for further comment.

