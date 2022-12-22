David Brown Is The Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) And They Just Picked Up 2.8% More Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, David Brown, recently bought a whopping US$1.6m worth of stock, at a price of US$26.97. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.8%.

Victory Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Brown is the biggest insider purchase of Victory Capital Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$27.49 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Victory Capital Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Victory Capital Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Victory Capital Holdings insiders own about US$179m worth of shares (which is 9.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Victory Capital Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Victory Capital Holdings. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Victory Capital Holdings. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Victory Capital Holdings (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

