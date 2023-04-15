David Cameron: I am now a realist on foreign aid cuts

546081468

David Cameron has said he is now a “realist” about the need to cut the UK’s foreign aid budget, but called for global banks to lend more money to counter China’s influence in developing countries.

The former prime minister – who has criticised Rishi Sunak for breaking Britain’s promise to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on aid – said reform of the IMF and World Bank would allow the banks to make up for a fall in direct support by rich countries.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, Mr Cameron said China had become “the world’s largest official creditor” and was buying up support in developing countries with its controversial Belt and Road initiative.

The scheme, a major component of Xi Jinping’s foreign policy, is designed to embed Chinese infrastructure investment across the world to extend its influence, but Mr Cameron said it was “saddling countries with debts they can ill afford to repay”.

He called on Mr Sunak to lead global efforts to reform multilateral development banks (MDBs) to allow them to lend $1 trillion more to poorer countries and supplant Chinese investment.

“There is little point complaining about countries signing up for the Belt and Road if we can’t say to them ‘here’s the alternative’,” he said. “It might not be as catchy as ‘make poverty history’. but ‘expand MDBs balance sheets’ is the next big imperative in the fight against poverty.”

Mr Cameron’s comments coincide with the end of the World Bank and IMF spring meetings, which conclude in Washington DC on Sunday.

He said Britain should “be in the vanguard” of attempts to expand the banks as rich countries cut their foreign aid budgets.

Mr Sunak, then the Chancellor of the Exchequer, reduced the UK’s contribution to 0.5 per cent of national income in 2020 as the Government battled with the cost of the Covid pandemic.

The decision was controversial among some Tory MPs including Theresa May, Mr Cameron’s successor, who said the promise to spend 0.7 per cent “may be broken for years to come”.

At the time, Mr Cameron said the decision was a “very sad moment” and involved “breaking a promise to the poorest people and the poorest countries in the world”. Ministers have committed to restore the budget when the public finances improve, but no date has been set.

But Mr Cameron said he was now a “realist” about the decision to cut aid and called for international institutions to counteract it with more lending.

“In 2020, the 0.7 per cent commitment was broken,” he said. “I said at the time that it was a mistake. But I am a realist. Money is tight. Yet the need for investment in developing countries is greater than ever.”

He called for several reforms to the World Bank and IMF, including changes to the way the banks calculate the risk of their investments, saying: “They could use their balance sheets more effectively and increase their appetite for risk by changing the way assessments are made.

“They could act across countries, rather than solely with individual governments. They must become more transparent and work more closely with private capital. They should focus on small and medium-sized firms rather than just big infrastructure projects and give a greater say to developing countries.

“Crucially, they could do far more to direct assistance to the fragile states where the need is greatest and whose continued failure – and potential threat of collapse – have such dire consequences for the people who live there and the rest of the world.”