David Cameron Meets Zelensky in First Trip Since Surprise Return to Politics

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday, November 16, in his first foreign trip since returning to frontline British politics days earlier.

Cameron met his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the UK’s ongoing support for Ukraine, and Zelensky said the two discussed further weapons for the frontline, air defense, and protecting critical infrastructure.

The former prime minister joined Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet in a reshuffle on Monday, seven years after he stepped down as premier.

In a video posted to social media, Zelensky told Cameron he was grateful for the visit as the world’s attention has shifted from Ukraine in recent weeks. Cameron said he wanted Ukraine to be his first foreign trip, and pledged ongoing diplomatic and military support until the war ends. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful