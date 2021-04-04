David Cameron's Greensill work prompts calls for lobbying laws to be reformed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Diver
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Cameron - 2016 Anadolu Agency
David Cameron - 2016 Anadolu Agency

Lobbying laws must be reformed to cover the activities of David Cameron and his relationship with Greensill, the Labour Party has said in the wake of the latest revelations about the former prime minister’s conduct after leaving office.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, said a Queen’s Speech on May 11 should be used to bring forward new legislation to cover in-house lobbyists.

The current rules do not apply to Mr Cameron’s alleged lobbying of Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England because he was an employee of Greensill Capital, not a freelancer.

Previous attempts to introduce tougher laws were unsuccessful after opposition from Mr Cameron’s own government in 2014.

Ms Reeves said that “the immense access Greensill was given illustrates perfectly both the toothlessness of current rules, and Tory ministers’ complete disregard for any self-driven integrity when lobbying”.

Labour has also pledged to introduce a new “Integrity and Ethics Commission” if it wins the next election, which would target corruption and cronyism in Government.

Mr Cameron is alleged to have contacted ministers and high ranking officials in an attempt to persuade them to offer Covid support finance to Greensill Capital, a company run by his associate Lex Greensill.

The former Prime Minister accepted a job working for the firm after he left office in 2016.

Mr Greensill previously worked for the Government during Mr Cameron’s administration and had a Downing Street email address and business cards.

The fresh calls for new lobbying rules come after it was reported that Mr Greensill had cited the personal authority of Mr Cameron when pitching a multibillion-pound NHS loan scheme to senior officials during his time in Government.

The Sunday Times reported leaked emails that showed officials complaining that Mr Greensill was “acting like a semi-private sector agent selling various products to departments”.

Revelations about the relationship between Mr Cameron and Mr Greensill since 2012 have prompted calls for an official inquiry.

Greensill Capital, the firm Mr Cameron was lobbying for, is now in financial difficulty after the withdrawal of investors and has had a knock-on effect on Liberty Steel, a major British manufacturer.

Dame Angela Eagle, a member of the Treasury Select Committee, said the scandal surrounding Greensill mirrored some "behaviour that caused the financial crash in 2008".

"Imagine if Greensill lasted another five years. It might have been a systemic issue if it collapsed,” she said.

“Some of it is about whether our regulatory system is fit for purpose because of what it doesn't regulate," she said.

"We can’t establish any of that until we know in detail what happened."

Alistair Graham, a former Chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said new laws were needed to cover the lobbying of employees.

“We need to cover the whole range of different types of lobbyists, whether they're in-house or whether they're working for some consultancy/lobbying company,” he said.

“I think we need to rethink the whole process of what exactly we want. We're presumably not going to deny ministers going into the private sector - it's how exactly you can monitor their activities if they then seek to influence government policy.”

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia boat collision kills 2 fishermen, 15 missing

    A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat killed at least two fishermen and left 15 missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java, officials said Sunday. The fishing boat capsized late Saturday with 32 aboard after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer off Indramayu district, said Deden Ridwansyah, the head of the search and rescue agency. The remaining 15 crew were rescued, and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the missing, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.

  • Tourism first! Island of Phuket in mass vaccination drive ahead of the rest of Thailand

    In Thailand, it's the all-important tourism sector that has jumped to the head of the COVID-19 vaccination line, with the country's most popular resort island embarking on a mass inoculation programme two months ahead of the rest of the country. The island of Phuket aims to deliver shots to at least 460,000 people - most of its population - as it gears up for July 1, when vaccinated overseas visitors will no longer be required to quarantine. Phuket also has its own international airport and tourists would be able to roam the island freely without posing any coronavirus risk to the rest of Thailand's population.

  • Looking to Invest Your Stimulus Check? 3 Surefire Stocks to Consider

    Stimulus checks are showing up in people's bank accounts and creating a big temptation for those with steady incomes and ample savings to spend the extra cash. Home Depot shares have barely kept pace with the 60% stock market rally in the past year.

  • Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin to See Big Paydays From Scooter Braun Mega Deal

    In the merger between BTS’ label HYBE and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, Braun’s SB Projects (SBP) roster of clients — among them Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Demi Lovato — are set to become significant shareholders in a capital increase meant to fortify the bond between both companies, according to a Korean regulatory […]

  • Katharine McPhee Says Being a Mom to Son Rennie Is the 'Greatest Job I Will Ever Have'

    "He's such a good little baby and I'm so in love," Katharine McPhee said of her son with husband David Foster

  • The path out of the pandemic "runs through the evangelical church"

    Public health officials' messaging isn't reaching many evangelicals. Some faith leaders are trying to change that.

  • Canucks pause season as 'scary' COVID-19 outbreak extends to more than 20 players, coaches

    With new variants in play and more than 20 positive tests among players and coaches — with several falling "very ill" — the Canucks are working through a "scary situation."

  • Which Met has the best odds to win NL MVP in 2021?

    The SNY crew breaks down the betting odds for different Mets to win NL MVP in 2021. Who do you think has the best chance?

  • Meet WeWork Matriarch Rebekah Paltrow Neumann

    Yes, you read her maiden name correctly.

  • 'Global responsibility': Christians mark another pandemic Easter as pope pleads for equity in vaccine rollout

    Pandemic protocol was again the unwanted guest at the Easter table across the globe, but this year there was a lining of hope: COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCampaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout — highlighting Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, where there's no Publix in the community.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Politix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Zoom in: Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Politix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away, not the entire Palm Beach County.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream. Here are the best new ballpark foods

    A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream are among the innovative offerings that will make their debut at MLB ballparks this season.