David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding

David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Elfun Trusts, sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The guru exited his Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) stake. The trade had an impact of -0.83% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of therapeutic medical devices has a market cap of $137.24 billion and an enterprise value of $152.84 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.24% and return on assets of 5.17% are underperforming 56% of companies in the Medical Devices industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.39 is below the industry median of 2.19.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.99% of outstanding shares, followed by the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.73% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%.

Carlson curbed his PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) holding by 16.48%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.70%.

The manufacturer of soft drinks and other nonalcoholic beverages has a market cap of $178.85 billion and an enterprise value of $206.54 billion.





GuruFocus gave the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 101.48% and return on assets of 16.82% are outperforming 88% of companies in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.51% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48%.

The investor curbed his Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) position by 18%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.65%.

The company, which makes electronic devices like iPhones and Mac computers, has a market cap of $922 billion and an enterprise value of $935.81 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 51.35% and return on assets of 15.89% are outperforming 92% of companies in the Computer Hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.87 is below the industry median of 1.19.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%, Pioneer Investments with 0.22% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

The guru reduced his American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) holding by 19.1%, impacting the portfolio by -0.64%.

