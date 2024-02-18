David Carrick: Rapist PC stripped of full state-funded pension

David Carrick held a gun to the head of one of his victims

Rapist police officer David Carrick has been stripped of his full state-funded pension, the mayor of London has confirmed.

Carrick, 49, was jailed last February after he admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women.

He was ordered to serve a sentence of at least 30 years and was also sacked from the Metropolitan Police.

Sadiq Khan said Carrick, of Stevenage, would lose 65% of his pension, the maximum reduction legally allowed.

"David Carrick blatantly abused his position of trust as a police officer to carry out his appalling crimes," Mr Khan said.

"I have been very clear that steps should be taken to remove the employer contributions of his Met Police pension."

Under case law and in line with Home Office guidance, only the police contributions to an officer's pension can be forfeited, not the officer's own contributions.

The guidance states pension forfeiture can only be applied for when an officer has a conviction "committed in connection with their service as a member of a police force".

The offence also has to have been certified by the Home Secretary as "liable to lead to a serious loss of confidence in the publics service" or "gravely injurious to the interests of the state".

Mr Khan's deputy mayor for policing and crime, Sophie Linden, said: "It is absolutely right we have taken every step we can as quickly as we can.

"He didn't deserve to wear the uniform of an officer, he doesn't deserve the pension of an officer."

In 2001, Carrick joined the Met before becoming an armed officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit in 2009.

He pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to a total of 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, between 2003 and 2020.

Carrick had been repeatedly reported to the Met and Hertfordshire Police before his eventual arrest.

The Met's deputy assistant commissioner, Stuart Cundy, reiterated an apology to Carrick's victims: "Offending of such an appalling nature must have wide reaching consequences and it is right that the decision has been taken to subject Carrick to the maximum pension forfeiture allowed in law."

