David Carrick’s victims could sue Metropolitan Police

David Carrick spent 20 years with the Met, during which time he raped and abused at least 12 women - AP

Victims of serial rapist David Carrick are considering suing the Metropolitan Police over alleged failures to stop his offending, the Telegraph can reveal.

Lawyers representing some of those he attacked are exploring bringing a civil claim against the force after it emerged there were a string of missed opportunities to catch him.

Carrick, who was given 36 life sentences earlier this week, spent 20 years with the Met, during which time he raped and abused at least 12 women.

But it has now emerged that Scotland Yard received numerous complaints about his behaviour, which they failed to act upon.

The Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) confirmed it was speaking with a number of Carrick’s victims to explore potential legal action against the Metropolitan Police.

Debaleena Dasgupta from the CWJ said the Met could face multiple civil claims and added: “The failure to bring him to justice earlier, left him free to rape, abuse and control many more women.”

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, apologised to Carrick’s victims and acknowledged the force’s mistakes - Aaron Chown/PA

In 2004 Carrick was reported for domestic abuse following a violent row with a girlfriend who happened to be a police officer.

The matter was reported to his bosses but no action was taken against him.

Two years later he was again reported to the police over an allegation of domestic abuse but the Met failed to act.

In 2009 Carrick was investigated by Hertfordshire Police following a third allegation of domestic abuse. The Met Police was informed but took no action when the victim dropped the allegation.

Once again in 2019 he was reported to Hertfordshire Police over allegations of assault and criminal damage following a row with a girlfriend who he grabbed around the neck.

Exploited his position

The matter was looked at by the Met, but was not linked to the previous incidents and Carrick was simply offered some words of advice.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner has apologised to Carrick’s victims and has acknowledged the force’s mistakes.

He said Carrick had exploited his position as a police officer in the “most disgusting way” and added: “He should not have been a police officer. We weren’t rigorous enough in our approach and as a result we missed opportunities to identify the warning signs over decades. I want to again reiterate my apology on behalf of the Met. We are truly sorry.”

Matt Parr, HM Inspector of Constabulary said he believed the Met was “finally getting their act together” and rooting out corrupt officers.

He said: “I think that policing as a whole realises that this can’t go on any longer. Finally the penny has dropped and police leaders have realised that they have got to take much more interest in who gets in and who stays in, and that standards across the board have got to be raised.”