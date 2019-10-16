David Correia: Fourth man arrested over campaign finance violations involving Rudy Giuliani associates

A fourth man has been arrested by the FBI in connection to a campaign finance scheme involving two known associates of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

David Correia was arrested on Wednesday at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, after flying there to turn himself in on charges related to a scheme to funnel money from international sources to a Republican congressman and a political action committee supporting Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani is the president's personal lawyer, and has been representing him on issues related to the ongoing impeachment investigation in the House of Representatives. He has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

Mr Correia has been accused of conspiring with other defendants — Mr Giuliani's associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — to donate money to make political donations as they attempted to set up recreational marijuana businesses in the US.

Mr Parnas and Mr Fruman were arrested last week at Washington's Dulles International Airport with one-way international tickets. A fourth defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, was arrested prior to that in San Francisco.

More follows...