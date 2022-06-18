David Cronin Is The Non-Executive Chairman of Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) And They Just Picked Up 84% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David Cronin, the Non-Executive Chairman of Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) recently shelled out AU$99k to buy stock, at AU$0.17 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 84%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ava Risk Group

In fact, the recent purchase by David Cronin was the biggest purchase of Ava Risk Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Ava Risk Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Ava Risk Group shares, worth about AU$6.8m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ava Risk Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Ava Risk Group stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Ava Risk Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

