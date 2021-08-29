David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash on "Déjà vu"

BGR

At this point, Marvel has so many projects in development that it’s hard to keep track of them all. Over the next three months, Marvel Studios has no fewer than four more projects still on the way. Providing there aren’t any delays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man: No … The post Marvel will reportedly introduce a new character in a Disney Plus show no one knew was coming appeared first on BGR.