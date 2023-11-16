David DePape found guilty in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal jury on Thursday convicted the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer during a break-in last year at the couple's San Francisco home.

David DePape looked down and showed no emotion as the panel found him guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

The unanimous verdicts were reached by the panel of 12, pulled from a pool of 15 jurors and alternate jurors that was comprised of 12 men and three women. They deliberated for seven hours over two days, about 4 1/2 hours on Wednesday and 2 1/2 hours on Thursday.

DePape, 43, faces up to life in federal prison and he's still on the hook for state charges — attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official — connected to the terrifying invasion of Pelosi's Pacific Heights home.

Paul Pelosi, 83, sustained a fractured skull in the Oct. 28, 2022, attack.

David DePape in Berkeley, Calif., in 2013. (Michael Short / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images file)

"The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago," according to a Pelosi family statement on Thursday. "Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery."

U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said he hopes the verdicts will serve as a statement against political violence.

"What this guilty verdict on all counts sends is a clear message that regardless of what your beliefs are, what you cannot do is physically attack a member of Congress or their immediate family for their performance in their job," Ramsey told reporters outside the courthouse in downtown San Francisco.

The prosecutors declined to answer any reporters' questions.

DePape's lead defense attorney also declined to answer reporters' questions as she left the courthouse.

DePape is due back in federal court on Dec. 13 when the sides will set a date for sentencing.

The verdict came at the tail end of a chaotic Thursday morning in San Francisco.

Commuters faced road blocks and closures throughout California’s fourth biggest city as it hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

And about 6 miles northwest of the courthouse, protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza took over inbound lanes of the Bay Bridge — the famed span that connects Oakland and San Francisco.

His next date in state court is Nov. 29, and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins seemed to hint that her case might not go forward in the wake of this successful federal prosecution.

“We will confer with the federal prosecutors, and with the victim in this case, as we determine what our next steps in the state case will be,” Jenkins said in a statement.

“Mr. DePape is facing a different set of charges in our case, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and false imprisonment. We are confident in our case and are prepared to move forward to trial."

In this federal case, DePape and his defense never contested that he broke into the Pelosis' home and hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Instead, the defense attempted a narrow argument that DePape never intended to kidnap anyone and his actions that late night and early morning were not tied, specifically, to Pelosi's work as a federal lawmaker.

The defense tried to claim that DePape wanted to use Pelosi and her husband to help him reach a person the government has labeled “Target 1.” That person has been identified as Bay Area scholar and University of Michigan professor Gayle Rubin, a leading academic in feminist theory and queer studies.

Body cam footage of David DePape, left, moments before he attacked Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. (San Francisco Police)

Before closing arguments commenced Wednesday, a member of U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley's staff and a juror were in the same elevator when they overheard two people discussing the case, the court employee said.

The elevator riders apparently supported the defense's contention that Rubin, and not Pelosi or her husband, was DePape's true target, according to the court employee.

That panelist, juror No. 3, was allowed to remain on the case and Corley reminded the jury to only consider evidence heard in court.

The trial in downtown San Francisco laid bare the corrosive impact of conspiracy theories and misinformation in modern politics.

DePape surprisingly took the witness stand in his own defense Tuesday and rattled off a long list of baseless allegations and grievances — many of which regularly echo through far-right circles — that motivated him to break into Pelosi's home.

Chris Young reported from San Francisco, and David K. Li from New York City.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com