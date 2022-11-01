David DePape pleads not guilty in first court appearance for Paul Pelosi hammer attack

David DePape (AP)

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in his San Francisco home has pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Tuesday.

David DePape, 42, is charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, threats to a public official and their family, assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

He was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon during a brief appearance at San Francisco’s Superior Court.

Mr DePape was moved from a city hospital to the San Franciso County Jail earlier on Monday, KTVU reported.

According to court documents, Mr DePape told San Francisco police that he broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home armed with a hammer and zip ties because he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage.

He encountered Mr Pelosi, 82, who managed to call 911 while trying to reason with the intruder.

When officers arrived, he allegedly struck Mr Pelosi several times over the head with the hammer.