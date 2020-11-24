David Dinkins: New York City's first black mayor dies

David Dinkins pictured in 2018

The first and only black mayor of New York City, David Dinkins, has died at the age of 93.

Officers were called to his home on Monday evening, New York police were quoted by the Associated Press as saying. Initial indications were that he died of natural causes.

Born in 1927 in New Jersey, he studied at Howard University and Brooklyn Law School.

He later went on to serve as the city's mayor from 1990 to 1993.

His successor, Rudy Giuliani, paid tribute to Mr Dinkins on Twitter on Monday night, saying he had given a "great deal of his life in service to our great City. That service is respected and honored by all.".

At the time he took office, Mr Dinkins described the city as a "gorgeous mosaic of race and religious faith, of national origin and sexual orientation, of individuals whose families arrived yesterday and generations ago, coming through Ellis Island or Kennedy Airport or on buses bound for the Port Authority".

But the city at the time was also plagued by a number of problems, including a growing murder rate, unemployment and homelessness.

Innocent 'rabbi killer' freed in NY