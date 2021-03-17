David Dobrik apologized in a new video after a woman accused a 2018 Vlog Squad member of rape

Lindsay Dodgson
·4 min read
David Dobrik
David Dobrik addressed allegations of sexual assault within the Vlog Squad. David Dobrik / Vlog Squad

  • In a video on his podcast channel, David Dobrik apologized for some of his actions and content.

  • Dobrik and members of his Vlog Squad have faced criticism regarding sexual-assault allegations.

  • Dobrik said consent is "super, super important" to him and that he has learned from his mistakes.

YouTuber David Dobrik posted an apology to his podcast channel on Tuesday night, where he addressed rape and sexual-assault allegations against former and current members of his Vlog Squad crew.

Dobrik, who is widely known for rarely addressing controversy, titled the video, which is two minutes and 30 seconds long, "Let's talk," and turned off the comments and likes-to-dislikes ratio.

He said he wanted to address "some conversations that have been going on" online.

Earlier on Tuesday, Insider published an investigation that included allegations from a woman who said that she was raped during the filming of a 2018 Vlog Squad video that was posted on Dobrik's channel. She said that she was given alcohol by Vlog Squad members and became intoxicated to the point of blacking out. Then, she said, she was involved in group sex with Dominykas Zeglaitis (aka Durte Dom) that she could not consent to.

In February, former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois spoke out and said that he had been tricked into kissing Dobrik's right-hand man, Jason Nash, in a 2017 video. Francois said it was nonconsensual and was sexual assault, as he was under the illusion that he would be kissing model and influencer Corinna Kopf, who would be wearing a mask, rather than Nash, a 45-year-old man.

In his apology video, Dobrik said, "Consent is something that's super, super important to me." He continued, "Whether I am shooting with a friend, or I am shooting with a stranger, I make sure whatever video I am putting out I have the approval from that person."

Dobrik said a lot of his old content no longer represents him or what he believes

Dobrik did not address the details of either set of allegations, but referenced an accuser and an alleged participant.

"With the Seth situation, I am sorry to Seth," Dobrik said. "I just want to make videos where everyone who is participating is enjoying and having a good time. I missed the mark with that one, and I am really sorry. I truly, truly am."

Dobrik also distanced himself from Zeglaitis.

"I have been really disappointed with some of my friends, and for that reason, I have separated from a lot of them," he said, mentioning Zeglaitis specifically. He added that he does not "stand for any kind of misconduct."

In the apology, Dobrik referenced "times when people change their mind," appearing to suggest that consent was withdrawn after the fact in certain situations involving his videos.

The claim echoed statements made by Vlog Squad member Scotty Sire about Francois. Sire said Francois had consented at the time but had since backtracked. Dobrik said when that happens, he "will take the video down." The two videos where Francois was pranked by Dobrik and Nash have been unlisted.

The video Sire posted in defense of Dobrik was initially met with praise by Dobrik's fans. Since then, it has been widely criticized as "victim blaming" Francois and invalidating his story. Sire took the video down after less than a week and posted an apology, saying he "did not expect it to hurt so many people."

In his apology, Dobrik also appeared to reference content that viewers have grown to see as uncomfortable or offensive, such as a video where he and Nash dressed up as Native Americans, or other vlogs with Francois that featured racially insensitive jokes.

"There's also been moments where I have looked back on videos, and I realized that these don't represent me anymore, and they're hurtful to other people, and I don't want them up," he said.

Dobrik ended the video by saying his main purpose with his content is "to make people happy and inspire people." He said he was sorry for letting his fans down and that he's learned from his mistakes.

"I also believe actions speak a lot louder than words," he said. "You can take my word for it that I'm going to change, but I will also show you and prove to you that mistakes I made before won't be happening again."

