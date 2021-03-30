David Dobrik lost close-to-everything after a Vlog Squad rape allegation. Here's how the backlash unfolded.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Moises Mendez II
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Dobrik
David Dobrik Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • Insider published an investigation into an allegation of rape against a former Vlog Squad member.

  • Companies began to distance themselves from David Dobrik and the group.

  • Here is a timeline of the swift backlash to the allegation.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The YouTube landscape has changed in the days since Insider's Kat Tenbarge published an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault against a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad.

Dobrik has since been temporarily demonetized by the video platform where he has 18.5 million subscribers, after Dominykas Zeglaitis, also known as "Durte Dom," was accused of raping a woman on the night Dobrik's group filmed and uploaded a YouTube video about group sex. The woman, identified with the pseudonym Hannah in the article, described being "blackout" drunk and told Insider that Zeglaitis raped her while she was unconscious.

The rape allegation has led brands to cut ties with Dobrik and other members of the creative collective, and it sent the future plans for Dispo, the photo-sharing app Dobrik co-founded, into turmoil. "David Dobrik" was one of the top 10 search terms on Google and also trended on Twitter in the article's wake.

A lawyer for Dobrik previously told Insider in a statement, "Anyone who knows him knows he does not condone misconduct in any form. Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted. Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory."

Dobrik later responded in his own words in two apology videos.

Here's a timeline of how Dobrik and his financial partners reacted to the allegation.

March 16: Dobrik posts his first apology video after Insider publishes its investigation

On March 16, Dobrik posted a YouTube apology video on his podcast channel that referenced "stuff with Dom," the member accused of rape in the Insider investigation released the same day. He also directly apologized to former Vlog Squad member Seth Francios, who recently told Insider he was traumatized during his time in the creator collective after a prank seemingly left him kissing a man when he says he only consented to kissing a woman.

But social-media users were quick to call Dobrik's apology video, titled "Let's Talk," disingenuous, considering the podcast channel has a significantly lower subscriber count from his main channel and he turned off the comments section.

March 19: Dobrik's channel sheds videos and views

david dobrik
David Dobrik speaks onstage during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on March 13, 2021. Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

According to Social Blade, a website that tracks social-media data, Dobrik lost 66 million views in one day. On March 19, he had 621 videos and 8,269,665,818 total views, but as of March 20, he dropped down to 616 videos and 8,203,005,095 total views, suggesting that videos were deleted or removed from his channel. He's also lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

As of March 30, he's lost a total of 2.3 billion views in the last 30 days, according to Social Blade. It was not immediately clear whether Dobrik or YouTube was removing these videos. Dobrik and YouTube did not respond to requests for comment regarding the removal of the videos.

March 20: Angel City Football Club cuts ties with Dobrik

Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman announced via an internal letter, made public by sports journalist Meg Linehan, that said Dobrik was "no longer an owner" of the soccer team.

"I want to address the current events with one of our owners and the steps we took to ensure we live up to Who We Are," Uhrman wrote in the letter. "Angel City was built to lead by example, to set higher expectations, and to do the right thing, even when the right thing is hard. To that end, David Dobrik is no longer an owner of Angel City."

Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Tennis legend Billie Jean King, and Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker are among the team's investors.

March 22: Spark Capital departs Dispo

Venture capital firm Spark Capital, which led the photo app's Series A funding round that earned $20 million, announced on March 22 that it would end its partnership with the app and Dobrik. "We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo," the tweet said.

March 22: Dobrik steps down from the Dispo board

Dobrik stepped down from the board of Dispo on March 22.

The app, which he co-founded along with CEO Daniel Liss and Natalie Mariduena was previously valued at over $200 million.

March 22: More Dispo investors part ways and pledge donations

Multiple venture capital firms announced plans to distance themselves from Dispo after Spark's decision, as Insider's Margaux MacColl reported.

Alexis Ohanian's firm Seven Seven Six said it would donate profits from their Dispo investment to "an organization working with survivors of sexual assault."

Lime CEO Wayne Ting made a similar announcement. "Immediately after reading about these allegations last week, I reached out to the company and pulled out of all future funding rounds," Ting previously told MacColl in a statement. "I have also committed to donate any return on my investment to organizations focused on supporting survivors of sexual assault."

March 23: 13 brands confirm they've split from Dobrik

david dobrik
David Dobrik attends the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

By March 23, 13 brands confirmed that they'd split from Dobrik or said they had no future plans to work with him.

Insider compiled a list of all the brands who have confirmed that they are no longer working with Dobrik, which includes HelloFresh, EA Sports, Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash, Chipotle, General Mills, HBO Max, Facebook, Audible, Bumble, Frank's RedHot, Honey, and Postmates.

March 23: Dobrik apologizes again

Dobrik uploaded a second apology video to his main YouTube channel on March 23. The seven-minute video directly addressed the controversy surrounding the sexual-assault allegation against Zeglaitis.

"I want to apologize to her and her friends for ever putting them in an environment that I enabled that made them feel like their safety and values were compromised," Dobrik said referring to Hannah. "I'm so sorry."

He also said would be taking a "serious" break from social media.

March 25: YouTube demonetizes Dobrik's videos

Insider's Kat Tenbarge and Tyler Sonnemaker reported that YouTube suspended monetization on Dobrik's three channels. This included his main channel, his second channel ("David Dobrik Too"), and the channel for his "Views" podcast, which he co-hosts with Vlog Squad member Jason Nash. The platform also announced Zeglaitis' main channel would be demonetized.

"We have strict policies that prohibit sexual harassment on YouTube and take allegations of sexual assault very seriously," a YouTube spokesperson told Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok challenge leaves 12-year-old Colorado boy ‘fighting’ for his life, family says

    “I am praying for him every day.”

  • Disney delays Death On The Nile again, buying some time to figure out what to do about Armie Hammer

    The release of The New Mutants seemed like it would be the last 20th Century Fox mess that Disney would have to clean up after consuming its former competitor’s film and TV branches, but it has also been sitting on another proverbial bomb: director Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile, which happens to star Armie Hammer. Over the last few months, a number of horrible accusations have been made against Hammer, leading to one woman publicly accusing him of rape and the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that it had opened an investigation into Hammer earlier this month. He has now dropped out of multiple projects and lost his agent, but he had already filmed Death On The Nile long before any of this came to light. The movie has been sitting on Disney’s shelf for quite some time, having already been delayed over and over again due to the Fox buyout and then the Coronavirus pandemic, and now it’s becoming increasingly likely that there will just never be a good time to release it.

  • Addison Rae Responds to Backlash After Performing Dances Without Crediting Mostly Black Creators

    "They're so talented, and I definitely don't do them justice," the social media star said of the TikTokers whose dances she performed on The Tonight Show

  • Saweetie and Quavo Got Into a Physical Altercation in an Elevator Last Year Before Split: Report

    After two years of dating, the hip-hop power couple announced they had split in mid-March

  • Britney Spears Says She's "Embarrassed" in First Comments Addressing Bombshell Documentary

    Britney Spears said she continues to be “judged” and “insulted” by the media in a candid post that also revealed if she watched The New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

  • 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy explains it was important for substance abuse scenes to 'be different'

    They wanted to show the "quiet despair" of addiction, Taylor-Joy said.

  • Ingraham: Biden medical bureaucracy want to 'keep the drama going'

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at the medical-media complex pushing fearful rhetoric about coronavirus.

  • Hospital employee swipes over $218,000 from cafeteria, Illinois police say

    The employee is accused of using the money for his personal “piggy bank,” officials say.

  • San Diego Parents: Teachers Prioritizing Migrants for In-Person Instruction Is ‘a Slap in the Face’

    One San Diego parent says the district’s decision to ask teachers to instruct migrant children in-person over spring break while students in the district are still learning in an online-only format is a “slap in the face.” In an interview with National Review, Leslie Hofmeister, the co-founder of Reopen San Diego Unified School District, expressed frustration over a new report that teachers had been offered an opportunity to teach, in-person, migrant children who are staying at the San Diego Convention Center while SDUSD students are not scheduled to begin a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction until April 12. “It’s a slap in the face,” Hofmeister said. “We have been begging and pleading with these people to open our schools and take care of our children and do the right thing. And then the opportunity arises to take care of these migrant children and while I praise them for caring for them … all of our children deserve this kind of care.” A San Diego County Office of Education spokesperson told Fox News that it is offering an educational program for the migrant children who will be staying at the convention center through July and said that “all children in California, regardless of immigration status, have a constitutional right to education.” “We also have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children,” the statement added. However, Hofmeister asked, “What happened to the moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children?” Because the schools have said “they’ve been following the science and it simply isn’t safe to return,” a number of students are now on anti-anxiety medications and antidepressants to “try to cope with the bad feelings that have resulted from being locked out of schools,” said Hofmeister, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist. “We can’t ensure a bright future for our students by retroactively treating them with medications because we won’t proactively take a stand and put them in school where they belong,” she said. “I think all kids need schools, whether you’re an immigrant or a student of a San Diego taxpayer,” the mother of three added. “And so this inconsistency in approach to in-person learning is mind-boggling.” While the teachers who are participating in the program will do so voluntarily and a spokesperson for the SDCOE told National Review that students will be kept six feet apart, tested for COVID every three days, and required to double mask, Hofmeister questioned how effective safety precautions will be in the convention center where at least 70 migrant teens have recently tested positive for the virus. With 723 unaccompanied minors being sheltered at the convention center through a joint partnership between the county and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to NBC San Diego, it is unclear how well social distancing can be maintained outside of class when 250 children are expected to arrive every other day until the convention center reaches its shelter capacity of 1,450. The controversy comes after a California judge issued a restraining order earlier this month blocking state officials from enforcing a reopening framework that mandated four-foot limits on space between students, and rules required students to remain in small cohorts within a single classroom. The judge, Cynthia Freeland, sided with a San Diego parents group that argued the framework effectively prevented middle schools and high schools from reopening their doors. Freeland ordered the seven San Diego-area districts to “reopen their schools for in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible at the earliest practicable time.” “It’s still complete hypocrisy, they’re going to serve those students before they’ve even brought their own in person. Unbelievable,” Hofmeister said. Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent noted that 14 percent of the students in the district have disabilities and 23 percent are English language learners. “San Diego Unified took in millions of dollars in relief funding to bring them back at the beginning of the school year but only 6000 are in-person today and we have no idea how that money was used,” she told Fox News. “What is happening right now is immoral.”

  • Tyson Fury’s father casts doubts on Anthony Joshua fight.

    Eddie Hearn responds to Tyson Fury’s father casting doubt around the potential blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua.

  • Chad Michael Murray Shares Rare Photo From Being on “Daddy Duty” With His Daughter

    This is exactly why Chad Michael Murray is our favorite 2000s crush. The Riverdale actor penned a sweet tribute to his 4-year-old daughter and her beloved "snuggles." See the pic below.

  • Adam Brody Says He Assumed Leighton Meester Wasn’t a Good Person After They First Met

    Obviously, he was wrong.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt says Britney Spears doc helped her see media's 'gross' fixation with her own body

    Actress says Framing Britney Spears made her realize the media had an inappropriate fixation on her body when Heartbreakers was released 20 years ago.

  • This 'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Suggests Falcon Has Already Been Captain America

    "Like it's someone else's."

  • Bachelor Nation Stars Are "Apprehensive" to Join Bachelor in Paradise Amid Controversy

    After the franchise became embroiled in controversy, several sources exclusively tell E! News, "many people are declining" the opportunity to be on the seventh season of BiP.

  • Pharrell says his cousin was shot and killed by Virginia police

    The Virginia Beach police said Pharrell Williams' cousin was brandishing a handgun, and the city's police chief has asked the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

  • Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 with new attraction

    Universal Studios Hollywood announces an April 16 reopening and will debut its Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash ride. Disneyland opens April 30.

  • GameStop just made its third hire from Amazon as the game retailer continues poaching new executives from the tech giant

    GameStop is reshaping its executive suite around former Amazon employees as activist investor Ryan Cohen oversees a company-wide "transformation."

  • Take a tour of the University of Oregon's new $270 million Nike track stadium that rivals top football programs

    The University of Oregon has invested $270 million in a lavish new track stadium. Here's a look at what the new facility has to offer.

  • Jake Paul looks to knock out the venture capital world with Anti Fund

    Jake Paul would be happy to be in the latter camp. Then again, the 24-year-old didn't become a social media star by being conventional. Little wonder that Paul is now jumping into venture capital with an outfit that's branded the Anti Fund.