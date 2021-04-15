David Dobrik's popularity plummeted after a Vlog Squad rape allegation. Now he's one of the most disliked influencers.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kat Tenbarge
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Do
Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

  • The Vlog Squad rape allegation scandal took a serious hit on David Dobrik's reputation.

  • New data from an Insider poll shows Dobrik's unfavorability increased by 24%.

  • Previously, Dobrik was one of top-20 most-liked influencers; now he's one of the most disliked.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An explosive scandal that rocked the YouTube world has left David Dobrik's reputation in tatters, a new Insider poll shows. Dobrik's favorability ranking fell by 25% after an Insider investigation surfaced allegations from a woman who said a former member of the Vlog Squad, the influencer crew led by Dobrik, raped her while filming a video for Dobrik's channel.

Before the scandal, Dobrik placed no. 13 among the top most-liked influencers in an Insider poll of 1,040 respondents. His name was recognized by 14% of those surveyed with 49% having a favorable opinion of him. Just over one month after Insider published those results, the investigation into rape allegations against former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, AKA Durte Dom, was published.

In Insider's second influencer survey, Dobrik's notoriety rose 4 percentage points to being recognized by 18% of those surveyed. But his favorability took a steep dive. 46% of people who knew Dobrik said they had an unfavorable opinion of him compared to just 22% in the first survey. His favorability plummeted by 25 percentage points, taking him from among the most beloved YouTubers to the most hated.

Dobrik's most recent favorability ranking landed him among his more-disliked peers, including Jake and Logan Paul, who are both well-known for their scandals.

David Dobrik Jason Nash
Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Insider's investigation featured an anonymous accuser granted the pseudonym Hannah. She told Insider that she and a group of her college-aged friends went to an apartment used by the Vlog Squad for videos on Dobrik's channel one night in November 2018, where they were offered alcohol by the YouTubers. Hannah said she became too intoxicated to consent to sex and was raped by Zeglaitis in his bedroom while Dobrik filmed outside the door.

The footage from that night was later uploaded in a vlog about Hannah and her friends having a "threesome" with Zeglaitis. The video was taken down at Hannah's request after it was viewed more than 5 million times.

Following the article's publication, YouTube temporarily demonetized Dobrik and Zeglaitis. Brands like Chipotle, EA Sports, and Dollar Shave Club issued statements distancing themselves from Dobrik, who they had previously sponsored. He also stepped down from his app Dispo and put out two apology videos.

Dobrik has yet to return to posting on his social media channels since his second apology video was uploaded to his main channel with more than 18 million subscribers. Another woman who accused Zeglaitis of sexual assault, YouTuber Ally Hardesty, said Dobrik has since apologized to her.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn't try to weight its sample based on race or income. Recent polling data collected 1,129 respondents March 26-27, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error, December data collected 1,042 respondents December 24-25, 2020 with a 3 percentage point margin of error,

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Distance makes sense:' Semenya pins Olympic hopes on 5,000

    Caster Semenya won the 5,000-meter race at the South African national championships on Thursday in a personal-best time and then said she's likely to focus on long-distance events for the rest of her career. Although the nationals are South Africa's main trials for the Olympics, athletes only need to register a qualifying time once at any recognized meet before the June 29 cutoff. It's still a long shot for the 800-meter specialist, but Semenya's time on Thursday was more than 22 seconds faster than her last outing in the 5,000.

  • Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because "we are better as friends"

    Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement because "we are better as friends," announcing the breakup on Thursday just months after denying their four-year relationship was on the rocks. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez, 51, also known by her nickname J.Lo, and Rodriguez, 45, known as A-Rod, said in a joint statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” Lopez and Rodriguez said.

  • Austin Businesses Are Turning Off Lights to Help Migrating Birds

    Lights out, Texas! Not only will you save on your electric bill, but you could be saving a life, too.

  • Scarlett Johansson Watched Home Alone 3 with Her Daughter to See If She Recognized Her Mom at 11

    Johansson tells PEOPLE that she and her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy recently watched the 1997 movie on a snow day in quarantine

  • Moderna says vaccines are over 90% effective 6 months after second shot

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective against the coronavirus approximately six months after the second dose is administered, according to preliminary data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Why it matters: Details about the Moderna vaccine's long-term effectiveness come after the FDA recommended earlier Tuesday that the U.S. pause its use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, citing six cases of a rare blood clot disorder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House quickly put out a statement saying the Biden administration has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans after the FDA's recommendation.What they found: Antibody activity lasted six months after the second Moderna dose, per the company's ongoing study. Moderna is also studying immune responses beyond the six-month mark as well as whether booster shots are effective against variants.What they're saying: “We are looking forward to having the clinical data from our variant-specific booster candidates, as well as clinical data from the Phase 2/3 study of our COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Borat 2 Oscar Nominee Maria Bakalova Says She's Trying to Get Her Mom a Visa to Attend Show: 'She's My Idol'

    The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress is nominated for Best Supporting actress

  • "Selling Sunset's" Mary Fitzgerald Just Listed French Montana's Home… and He Might Appear on Season 4

    The five-bedroom, six-bathroom Calabasas estate was also once home to Selena Gomez.

  • Browns make near-history with Jadeveon Clowney signing

    Adding defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a Browns team with Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett gives Cleveland a ton of first-overall picks.

  • RICK AND MORTY Bundles Coming to RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

    Rick and Morty is coming to Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege, thanks to the new Smoke Pickle Rick and Sledge Gromflomite bundles. The post RICK AND MORTY Bundles Coming to RAINBOW SIX SIEGE appeared first on Nerdist.

  • China’s Xpeng in the race to automate EVs with lidar

    Elon Musk famously said any company relying on lidar is "doomed." Tesla instead believes automated driving functions are built on visual recognition and is even working to remove the radar. China's Xpeng begs to differ. Founded in 2014, Xpeng is one of China's most celebrated electric vehicle startups and went public when it was just six years old.

  • Top 10 Richest TikTok Influencers

    As the world becomes more digitally connected and social media continues to hold sway over younger generations, the power of influence itself has become a job that lucky and talented young people have...

  • Chloe From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is in the New Season of 'The Circle'

    There's a reason she looks familiar.

  • Critics rebuke Macaulay Culkin's past comments as he welcomes child with Brenda Song

    In 2018, Culkin said he would be “allowed” to make Asian jokes if he had Asian children because he would deal with their race daily and therefore “understand the struggle.”

  • Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Accusations: ‘I Most Certainly Have Never Laid a Finger on a Girl Without Their Consent”

    Jake Paul is denying sexual assault allegations leveled against him by TikTok star Justine Paradise, and says he will be pursuing a defamation suit in response. On Friday, Paradise posted a video to her YouTube channel, spanning nearly 21 minutes, detailing an encounter she had with the YouTuber-turned-fighter more than a year ago. Paradise clarifies in her video that the experience happened “technically the Summer before COVID.” “I feel guilty, even though I was the one assaulted,” Paradise says in the beginning of the video, as to why she didn’t speak out right away. “I was too embarrassed, I was too feeling guilty, even though it’s not my fault.” Also Read: Jake Paul Denies Calling COVID 'a Hoax' -- So Reporter Produces the Receipts Paradise goes on to recount an incident that she claims happened in the bedroom of Paul’s home. According to Paradise, the two were ballroom dancing, and Paul eventually moved things to his bed. Paradise said when Paul put his hands in places on her she did not want, she moved them away, at which point she says Paul asked, “If nothing is going to happen, what’s the point?” She claimed that things escalated despite her telling Paul “no” and the YouTube star allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. “He didn’t ask for consent or anything,” Paradise alleged. “That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.” On Wednesday, Paul responded, vehemently denying Paradise’s claims. “Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false,” Paul posted in a statement on Twitter. Also Read: FBI Raid YouTube Star Jake Paul's California Mansion “Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more importantly, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.” Paul goes on to accuse Paradise of making the video to “promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list — designed for people to buy her gifts” and claims she is speaking out now because Paul has a fight this week. “At the time of her story I was in a relationship, and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything,” Paul continued. “I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.” Read original story Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Accusations: ‘I Most Certainly Have Never Laid a Finger on a Girl Without Their Consent” At TheWrap

  • Welcome to Taurus Season 2021: Here's What You Need to Know

    Here are the details on the sun's annual trip through the grounded, sensual earth sign.

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • Nicole Kidman Channels Lucille Ball in First Photos from the Set of Being the Ricardos

    The Undoing star is set to play the comedy legend in Aaron Sorkin’s new film

  • Rep. Kevin Brady, point person on GOP tax cuts, announces retirement

    Brady, first elected in 1996, represents a solidly Republican slice of the suburbs north of Houston.

  • Lordstown Motors Endurance race truck hits the dirt in reveal video

    A couple of months ago, Lordstown Motors gave us a glimpse at the racing version of the Endurance pickup truck with a rendering. Now we get to see the real thing in a reveal video. It also appears to have new control arms that are probably stronger and provide more suspension travel.

  • ‘We have been more than patient.’ Black leaders again demand local ban on no-knock warrants.

    A group of Black faith leaders on Thursday called on Lexington city leaders to enact a local ban on no-knock warrants in 30 days, demanded charges against racial justice protesters be dropped and renewed calls for civilian participation in police disciplinary actions.